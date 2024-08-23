West Bengal is currently experiencing heightened unrest, with multiple protests taking place. The presence of CISF officers is expected to improve security and public order in the area.

Junior doctors and medical students stage a protest. Pic/PTI

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been deployed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, following the Supreme Court's order to take over security in response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the institution.

The Supreme Court issued the order on Tuesday during the hearing of the suo motu case related to the tragic incident. In compliance with the court's directive, CISF personnel have now been stationed at the hospital and college complex to provide round-the-clock security, reported ANI.

According to the ANI report, earlier, on August 21, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) instructed the Chief Secretary of West Bengal to deploy CISF personnel to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This action was triggered by the rising protests over the rape and death of the postgraduate trainee doctor.

CISF Deputy Inspector General K Pratap Singh told ANI on Thursday, "You can see we have already deployed. You will find us deployed on all the shifts. That detail (the number of CISFs deployed) is not appropriate on my part to say. Let us do our job. It will all happen; just wait and watch."

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Calcutta High Court transfers RG Kar Medical College financial irregularities probe to CBI

The Calcutta High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, transferring the case from a state-appointed Special Investigation Team. The court's judgement followed a plea filed by former Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Ali, who requested that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigate alleged financial irregularities during the time of former Principal Sandip Ghosh.

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed the CBI to provide a progress report within three weeks, with a follow-up hearing set for September 17 to assess the findings. The court further ordered that all pertinent case documents be handed over to the CBI by 10 am on Saturday.

With PTI inputs