Prez calls for action against perverse crimes after Kolkata rape and murder

BJP leader Rahul Sinha (sitting, 3rd from left) along with party workers raises slogans. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Enough is enough, says President Droupadi Murmu x 00:00

Declaring that enough is enough, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said it is time for India to wake up to the perversion of crimes against women and counter the mindset that sees women as less powerful, less capable, less intelligent.

“Those who share such views then go further and see the female as an object. We owe it to our daughters to remove the hurdles from their path of winning the freedom from fear,” Murmu said. Referring to the August 9 rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, president said what is even more depressing is that it is part of a series of crimes against women.

President Murmu

Murmu said no civilised society can allow daughters and sisters to be subjected to such atrocities. “The nation is bound to be outraged, and so am I,” she wrote. The hard-hitting and personalised article, titled ‘Women’s Safety: Enough is Enough’, is the first time the president has articulated her views on Kolkata incident that shook the conscience of the nation.

Bangla Bandh plea dismissed

The Calcutta High Court dismissed a plea against the 12-hour ‘Bangla Bandh’ called by the BJP since the petitioner was debarred perpetually from filing PILs in a previous order.Petitioner Sanjoy Das, who claimed to be a lawyer practising at the HC, sought that the bandh be declared illegal. A division bench, presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, dismissed the PIL, as the court in its previous order perpetually debarred Das from presenting any PIL before this high court.

BJP workers clash with cops

BJP workers clashed with the police at several places across West Bengal as they tried to enforce a 12-hour shutdown. Several BJP leaders, including former MPs Roopa Ganguly and Locket Chatterjee, MP Samik Bhattacharya, were detained. The ‘Bangla Bandh’, was called by the BJP in protest against Tuesday’s police action on participants of ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ to the secretariat, organised by the newly formed students’ group.

