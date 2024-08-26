Breaking News
Updated on: 26 August,2024 10:24 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The 14 members of the National Task Force, constituted after the Kolkata rape-murder, will develop recommendations to enhance the safety and security of medical professionals in their workplaces. The task force is chaired by the Cabinet Secretary of the Central Government and includes the Home Secretary and several other prominent officials

Students stage a protest against the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, on Monday. Pic/PTI

The National Task Force (NTF), established by the Supreme Court (SC) in response to the Kolkata rape-murder, will hold its first meeting on Tuesday, said sources privy to the matter.


A 31-year-old trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was brutally raped and murdered on August 9 in the institute's seminar hall. The incident triggered massive by doctors across the country. However, in the following days, various groups of professionals as well as common citizens participated in protests, especially in West Bengal. The probe was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from the Kolkata Police, which arrested one person in the case. SC took suo motu cognisance of the case and constituted NTF for members of the medical fraternity.    



All members of NTF are expected to attend the inaugural meeting, where the task force will develop recommendations to enhance the safety and security of medical professionals in their workplaces, news agency ANI reported. Dr Saumitra Rawat, a member of NTF, previously told ANI that SC directed the task force to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months in this regard. Dr Rawat, who is also the Chairman and Head of the Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, explained that the report will focus on two key areas: preventing violence against medical professionals and drafting a national protocol to ensure a dignified and safe working environment for doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff.


Dr Rawat emphasised the collaborative nature of the task force's work, and stated, "We will work together as a committee to develop these guidelines."

The 14-member NTF, as outlined in an office memorandum issued by the Union Health Ministry, includes both ex-officio members and medical experts. The task force is chaired by the Cabinet Secretary of the Government of India and includes the Home Secretary, the Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and other prominent figures such as the Chairperson of the National Medical Commission, the President of the National Board of Examinations, Surgeon Vice-Admiral Arti Sarin, and several distinguished doctors and directors from top medical institutions across the country.

(With ANI inputs)

kolkata DOCTORS supreme court national news India news

