Updated on: 10 October,2024 08:31 PM IST  |  Kolkata
Nine junior doctors - seven in Kolkata and two in North Bengal are on fast unto death

Junior doctors during their indefinite hunger strike. Pic/PTI

Forty doctors of state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata resigned en masse on Thursday to show solidarity with the medics who have been on hunger strike to press for their demands since October 5.


The development came days after a number of senior doctors from various hospitals have signed a resignation letter, clarifying that it was 'symbolic'.


Nine junior doctors - seven in Kolkata and two in North Bengal are on fast unto death.


"We are deeply concerned for the health of the protesting doctors," SSKM Hospital Dr Gautam Das said.

He highlighted the lack of progress in resolving the impasse despite the doctors' unwavering commitment to their demands.

The doctors' decision to resign is out of frustration with the state government's perceived indifference to their legitimate concerns, he said.

Senior doctors have also joined the demonstration at the protest site on Thursday.

A total of 54 senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday resigned on Tuesday.

Around 35 doctors of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri also gave mass resignation in support of the junior doctors' protest in Kolkata, the doctors' forum of the medical establishment said.

Dr Sunit Hazra, an orthopaedic surgeon at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Wednesday explained that the resignations were intended to exert pressure on the state government, which has remained silent during the ongoing hunger strike by junior doctors.

"Our resignation is symbolic, aimed at prompting the government to engage in discussions. We do not want the patients to suffer. We are treating them and will continue to do so because it is our duty and we are morally obliged to do that," he said.

Meanwhile, a police team visited the hunger strike site at Dharmatala in central Kolkata and urged the protesters to call off the strike, citing concerns over their deteriorating health.

The officers also informed them that the protest lacked police permission.

