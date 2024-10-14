Chief Secretary Manoj Pant reached out to the Joint Platform of Doctors on Sunday, urging them to call off their planned demonstration on October 15 as it coincides with the state government's annual ‘Durga Pujo Carnival’

Local light their mobile torches at the protest site where junior doctors are sitting on a hunger strike in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a junior medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Sunday, October 13. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Junior doctors’ hunger strike enters 10th day, another protesting medic hospitalised x 00:00

The ‘fast-unto-death’ by junior doctors in West Bengal, initiated to advocate for their demands following the RG Kar hospital incident, has now entered its 10th day, even as another doctor was admitted to hospital after his health condition deteriorated, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation escalated as another protesting doctor, Pulastha Acharya from NRS Medical College and Hospital, was hospitalised on Sunday night after experiencing severe stomach pain.

Acharya was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night due to his deteriorating health condition.

Previously, three other junior doctors participating in the hunger strike in Kolkata and Siliguri city in the northern part of West Bengal were also hospitalised for similar health issues.

A senior doctor at NRS Medical College and Hospital told PTI, "Pulastha is in the CCU and his parameters have deteriorated. We have formed a medical board to treat him."

In response to the ongoing fast-unto-death protests, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant reached out to the Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD) on Sunday, urging them to call off their planned demonstration on October 15.

The Chief Secretary stated that October 15 coincides with the state government's annual ‘Durga Pujo Carnival’, he then invited the JPD for a meeting at Swasthya Bhawan on Monday, the state health department headquarters, to discuss their demands.

In his email, Pant also urged the JPD to "advise" junior doctors to end their hunger strike for the sake of their health and well-being.

The junior doctors are calling for several key demands, including justice for the victim from RG Kar Hospital, immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam, and enhanced workplace security.

The other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and the formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.

The fast-unto-death protests of junior medics from October 5 followed nearly 50 days of 'cease work' in two phases. Their agitation was triggered by the tragic incident involving an on-duty postgraduate trainee who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

(With inputs from PTI)