The junior doctors in West Bengal are fast-unto-death since October 5, demanding justice for the Kolkata rape-murder victim, among other issues. The federation has called for the suspension of services in solidarity with their colleagues

Locals gather near the protest site where junior doctors are sitting on a hunger strike in protest against the rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, on Sunday, October 13. Pic/PTI

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), a body representing Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across India, on Sunday called for a nationwide shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday in solidarity with medics' ongoing protest in West Bengal, an official of the body said.

The decision was taken after a meeting of FAIMA on Saturday, reported news agency PTI. The body, however, requested all RDAs to ensure that emergency services remain functional 24/7, the official said.

FAIMA said it stands in full solidarity with the junior doctors of West Bengal.

"After exhaustive discussions, we have unanimously decided that it is time to unite on a national scale. We had given an ultimatum for escalation to the Chief Minister of West Bengal in a previous letter, however no satisfactory action has been seen, compelling us to request all RDAs and medical associations across the country to join us in our call for a shutdown of elective services across the country, commencing Monday," the body said in a communication.

The open letter was addressed to National Medical Associations, state Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) and Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) from various medical colleges and institutes of national importance.

"However, we request all RDAs and associations to keep emergency facilities open 24x7, since patients who need our urgent service must not suffer," the letter read.

According to PTI, junior doctors have been on fast-unto-death since October 5 demanding justice for the Kolkata rape-murder victim, besides addressing other issues.

Three doctors have been hospitalised after their health condition deteriorated due to fasting, PTI reported.

