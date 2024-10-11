IMA President RV Asokan claimed that the West Bengal government was fully capable of meeting all the demands placed by the junior doctors.

Doctors protesting the August 9 rape and murder of a colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

Listen to this article West Bengal: IMA writes to Mamata Banerjee as concerns rise over health of protesters x 00:00

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asking for an immediate intervention as concerns rise over the declining health of the protesting junior doctors, who are on fast unto death, PTI reported.

In the letter, IMA President RV Asokan claimed that the West Bengal government was fully capable of meeting all their demands.

"It has been almost a week since the young doctors of Bengal are on fast-unto-death struggle. The IMA supports their just demands. They deserve your immediate attention. The government of West Bengal is entirely capable of meeting all the demands," he said in the letter dated October 10, which was made public on Friday, PTI cited.

"Peaceful ambience and security are not a luxury. They are a prerequisite. We appeal to your goodself to settle the issues with the young generation doctors as an elder and the Head of the Government. The entire medical fraternity of India is concerned and trust you would be able to save their lives. If the offices of the Indian Medical Association could be of any help we would gladly assist," he added.

Asokan later told PTI that he was travelling to Kolkata inorder to meet the junior doctors who had been fasting since Saturday evening.

"I am going to Kolkata and will be meeting the junior doctors who are fasting. I will also be going to the RG Kar hospital to see the young doctor who has been hospitalised. I will also talk to the other young doctors and then talk to the press," he said.

PTI asked if he has received any response to his letter, he replied, "Waiting for that."

The fast unto death by the junior doctors in state has entered the sixth day, with one of them being in "critical" condition.

According to PTI, Doctor Aniket Mahato on Thursday night was admitted to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after his health condition started deteriorating. A five-member medical board was initiated to oversee his treatment.

Junior doctors on protest have been calling for the immediate dismissal of Health Secretary NS Nigam and justice for the woman medic who died at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In addition, they want a centralized referral system for all hospitals and medical schools in the state, a bed vacancy monitoring system, and task forces to make sure that their places of employment have the necessary amenities like CCTV, on-call rooms, and restrooms, PTI reported.

They are also seeking increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and swift filling of vacant positions of healthcare workers.

The junior doctors ceased work following the tragic rape and murder of a junior doctor on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College.

They ended their protest after 42 days on September 21, after receiving assurance from the state government to look into their demands, PTI reported.