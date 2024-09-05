Indian Medical Association letter pleads with striking doctors to return to patient care; urges them to have faith in apex court’s word

Health professionals shout slogans during a demonstration in Kolkata. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article Kolkata doctor rape-murder case | Leave justice to SC, return to work: IMA to docs x 00:00

The president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged doctors to return to patient care, leaving justice to the Supreme Court of India in connection with the protests over the rape and murder incident of the trainee doctor at RG Kar College and Hospital in Kolkata.

“The sacrifice of the young postgraduate resident of RG Kar has moved the conscience of the nation. The anger and frustration of the entire nation are equally on the fact that she happened to be a budding doctor as well as that she was the only girl child of lower-middle-class parents. The entire nation has adopted her as their daughter,” the IMA’s letter read. The IMA president emphasised the apex court’s response in the matter and said that the entire medical fraternity should abide by the word given by the court.



RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s former principal Sandip Ghosh being taken to court. Pic/PTI

“The medical fraternity was justifiably on the boil. The resident doctors hit the road with anger and deep sorrow. IMA called for the withdrawal of services barring emergency for 24 hours. Subsequently, the Honourable Supreme Court of India has taken suo motu cognition [sic] of the situation and has formed a National Task Force. They have also taken charge of the crime and the subsequent vandalism. The Honourable Court has said to the doctors “Trust us. Justice and medicine shouldn’t stop”. The Highest Court has spoken,” the letter said.



Protesting junior doctors march towards Lalbazar police headquarters. Pic/PTI

“As citizens of India, the entire medical fraternity should abide by the word given by the Honourable Court. Patient care and safety is the prime concern of the medical profession. All doctors of modern medicine should return to patient care leaving justice to the Honourable Supreme Court of India,” it added. Doctors have been holding protests in different states, demanding justice for the victims and enhanced security measures for healthcare professionals. The incident has sparked a war of words between the BJP and the state government, with the BJP demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ex-principal of RG Kar moves SC

Former principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Calcutta High Court order dismissing his plea to be added as a party to a petition alleging financial irregularities at the institute during his tenure. On August 23, the high court ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged financial irregularities from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

