West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Kolkata doctor rape-murder: West Bengal Assembly unanimously passes state anti-rape Bill x 00:00

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the state anti-rape Bill after Opposition lend full support to it, reported news agency PTI.

The proposed amendments to the state anti-rape Bill moved by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were, however, not accepted by the House, reported PTI.

Additionally, the state anti-rape Bill stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape.

A two-day special session of the assembly has been summoned on Monday in the wake of the rape-murder of a woman medic at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

The Bill was tabled by state Law Minister Moloy Ghatak.

The Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024

The proposed legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.

Additionally, it stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape and gang rape.

Titled the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,' the legislation aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences, reported PTI.

The draft Bill proposes to amend the newly passed Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 laws and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 "in their application to the state of West Bengal to enhance punishment and to constitute the framework for...expeditious investigation and trial of the heinous act of violence against women and children," reported PTI.

"It is a testament to the State's unwavering commitment to uphold the fundamental rights of its citizens, particularly women and children, and to ensure that heinous acts of rape and sexual offences against children are met with the full force of the law", the Bill states, reported PTI.

The draft Bill seeks to amend sections 64, 66, 70(1), 71, 72(1), 73, 124(1) and 124 (2) of BNS, 2023, which broadly pertains to punishment for rape, rape and murder, gang-rape, repeat offenders, disclosure of victim identity and even causing hurt by use of acid, etc, reported PTI.

It also proposes omission of sections 65(1), 65 (2) and 70 (2) of the said Act pertaining to punishments for convictions of rape perpetrators under 16 years, 12 years and 18 years, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)