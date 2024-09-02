Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai fake drug case: 'God had other plans'
Aarey accident spree: Forest department demands speed-breakers
Mumbai: 3 dead as speeding car flips, crashes into truck
Mumbai: BMC unable to meet demand for artificial ponds this year, too
Palghar triple murder: Cops launch manhunt for missing tenant
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Night long sit In held in the city over Kolkata doctor rape murder

Night-long sit-In held in the city over Kolkata doctor rape-murder

Updated on: 02 September,2024 02:28 PM IST  |  Kolkata
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

During the protest, an inebriated man entered the event and reportedly misbehaved with a female demonstrator. The protestors handed the man over to the police.

Night-long sit-In held in the city over Kolkata doctor rape-murder

Actor Swastika Mukherjee with activists during an overnight sit-in dharna after a protest rally over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case/ PTI

Listen to this article
Night-long sit-In held in the city over Kolkata doctor rape-murder
x
00:00

A night-long sit-in protest took place in Kolkata from Sunday evening until 4 am on Monday, seeking justice for a postgraduate doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at a hospital last month. The rally, held over the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case in the Esplanade district, drew hundreds of people, including notable cinema stars and activists.


The demonstration started with a big assembly that marched from College Square in northern Kolkata to Esplanade, where protesters promised to stay all night to demand a prompt inquiry and the arrest of those involved for the horrible act. The sit-in was similar to the "Women Reclaim The Night" rally organised on August 14, which also sought justice for the doctor.



Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Intoxicated man sexually harasses protestor


During the protest, an inebriated man entered the event and reportedly misbehaved with a female demonstrator. The protestors handed the man over to the police.

Birsa Dasgupta, a film director and one of the protest organisers, expressed disappointment with the state administration, saying, "We gave the administration a 4 am deadline to address our demands, but we received no response from any state department, including police, health, and women and child welfare."

Actor Sohini Sarkar, who also participated in the demonstration, stated that the attendees would debate how to continue the movement after the deadline had gone. "We will not dismantle the stage set up for the sit-in," the woman said.

Actor Swastika Mukherjee, who led the rally, sought "freedom from abuse" and harsh punishment for convicted rapists. She warned that if the authorities continued to ignore their requests, the protests would escalate, but she also stated that there would be a respite during Durga Puja to allow people to celebrate the holiday.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Protestors create graffiti demanding justice

Protesters also used red and black street graffiti to express their demands in the form of slogans and sketches. The night was filled with songs like "Karar Oi Louho Kopat," "We Shall Overcome," and Arijit Singh's new song "Aar Kabe," which was dedicated to the victim and other rape survivors.

The postgraduate trainee doctor's body was discovered in the seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now managing the investigation following a Calcutta High Court order.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PTI kolkata west bengal mamata banerjee sexual crime Crime News Protest

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK