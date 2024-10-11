Breaking News
Updated on: 11 October,2024 01:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Police sources told mid-day that in the first instance, which was reported in Malvani, a bike rider was stopped by the traffic constable for driving into a no-entry zone

Mumbai Police on Friday morning registered a First Information Report in two different cases of road rage. In both instances, the motorist booked got into a physical altercation with the traffic police, said officials. 


The FIRs have been registered by Malvani and Bandra police respectively in the two cases of road rage. 


Police sources told mid-day that in the first instance, which was reported in Malvani, a bike rider was stopped by the traffic constable for driving into a no-entry zone. The rider, however, began arguing with the constable which later escalated. The rider allegedly pushed the constable and fled. 


The impact of the fall was huge and the constable sustained injuries including a fractured hand. 

In the second incident from Bandra, two persons travelling on a bike were stopped by the police--who were enforcing helmet regulations--for flouting norms. However, the argument escalated into a scuffle. 

Based on the constable's complaint, the Bandra Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and arrested two individuals. 

Mob beats up biker for attacking woman in road rage incident

In a similar incident last month, a mob had beaten up a biker after he allegedly pushed a woman pedestrian and attacked her with his helmet in an incident of road rage in South Mumbai. A PTI report stated that the police arrested the biker--identified as Shahen Alam Sheikh (33) and later released him after serving a notice. 

According to the police, the woman was waiting for a taxi on Nizam Street under the JJ flyover when the accused, who was on his bike, hit her leg. Because she reprimanded him, the accused started verbally abusing her, pushed her on the road and hit her on the head with his bike helmet, the official said.

A mob soon gathered at the spot and started beating up Sheikh, who allegedly attempted to flee, claiming that he was in the police force, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered against Sheikh under section 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 79 (acts intended to insult a woman's modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), a Mumbai Police official said. 

With PTI inputs

