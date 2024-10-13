WB docs from pvt hospitals to join stir on October 14

Emergency services in all medical facilities to remain operational in Kolkata

Gathering near the hunger strike of junior protesting junior doctors. Pic/PTI

Doctors of private hospitals on Saturday called for a 48-hour “partial cease work” from October 14 in medical establishments across West Bengal, in solidarity with the agitating junior medics observing a fast-unto-death, demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital victim. The doctors, under the banner of Healthcare Professionals of Private Hospitals, however, said emergency services in all medical facilities will remain operational.

Maintaining that the West Bengal government has not taken any positive steps with regard to the demands of the agitating medics of state-run hospitals, the medics said the entire fraternity was worried and in anxiety over the situation. “From October 14 onwards, majority of doctors of private set-ups will not perform any non-emergency duties,” the medics told reporters here.

“But, we will make sure no patient suffers due to this, as all emergency services will be kept operational,” they said. The “partial cease work” will begin from 6 am of October 14. The doctors said their agitation could be extended if they do not receive “appropriate response” from the state government. “We request the government to pay heed to the protesting doctors’ demands and consider those with empathy. If appropriate response is received from their side, we will go back to our usual work,” the medics said

Mass resignation not valid: West Bengal govt



Senior doctors express their solidarity with juniors. Pic/PTI

The West Bengal government on Saturday said the mass resignation of doctors of state-run hospitals is not valid and it must be submitted individually according to service rules. Several doctors from state-run hospitals have submitted collectively signed “resignation” letters to the government seeking justice for the post-graduate trainee who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in support of junior medics.

“Unless an employee sends in his/her resignation personally to the employer as per service rules, it is not a resignation letter,” Alapan Bandyopadhyay, chief advisor to Mamata Banerjee, told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna here. Earlier this week, a group of senior doctors at RG Kar Medical College sent a collectively signed “mass resignation” letter in solidarity with their protesting junior colleagues.

Second doctor collapses due to hunger strike

Another junior doctor, who was observing a fast-unto-death in the protest was admitted to a healthcare facility on Saturday after his condition deteriorated, an official said. Alok Varma from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital became the second medic on indefinite strike who has been after Aniket Mahato was admitted to the ICU of RG Kar hospital three days back.

