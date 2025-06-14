Saahitya Pansare reflects on the success of Criminal Justice 4, his admiration for iconic cop roles, and the lessons learned from working with his co-stars on the show

Saahitya Pansare

Listen to this article Criminal Justice actor Saahitya Pansare: 'If you truly believe in yourself,you won’t need external motivation constantly' x 00:00

Actor Saahitya Pansare is not new to wearing the uniform on screen, but in 'Criminal Justice Season 4', his role as a cop takes on a new depth. The gripping courtroom drama has returned with fresh twists, and Pansare, who’s part of the ensemble, is thrilled with how viewers are responding. “The response has been phenomenal,” he says talking to Mid-day. “It recorded one of the highest openings on OTT with around 8.4 million views. The love and attention the show is getting are incredibly motivating.”

Each season of Criminal Justice introduces a brand-new case, which allows the storytelling to remain compelling and relevant. But Season 4, Pansare believes, raises the bar. “What really stands out this time is how every character has a distinct arc. They all contribute meaningfully to the case’s development. That layered narrative builds up beautifully to the twist in the end.”

Saahitya on his cop inspiration

Pansare has openly spoken about his affinity for police characters. He’s clear about where the inspiration comes from. “Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh, Nana Patekar in Ab Tak Chhappan, Sanjay Dutt in Shootout at Lokhandwala—they’ve all delivered unforgettable performances,” he says. “And of course, Ajay Devgn’s Singham gave the genre a whole new energy in mainstream cinema.”

That admiration for intense, honest portrayals drives his own work, and nowhere is that more evident than in his performance this season.

On working with Pankaj Tripathi and Zeeshan Ayyub

In Criminal Justice 4, Pansare shares the screen with powerhouses like Pankaj Tripathi and Zeeshan Ayyub—an experience he doesn’t take for granted. “It’s always a privilege to share screen space with Pankaj sir. Even though I have only a few scenes with him—in the courtroom sequences—I was constantly observing. Watching someone like him perform is a learning experience in itself.”

His connection with Zeeshan Ayyub runs deeper. “When I moved to Mumbai seven years ago, I joined the theatre group run by Zeeshan sir and Rasika Agashe. To now share screen space with him—it feels like a full-circle moment.”

Film vs. Series: The actor’s process

When asked whether preparing for a web series differs from a film, Pansare is reflective. “In terms of performance, the approach is quite similar. But series require a longer shooting schedule because of the extended storyline. Coming from television, I’d say the biggest difference between TV and web series lies in budgets, time, and pre-production. But every format teaches you something.”

Staying grounded in a competitive industry

In a space as fiercely competitive as the film and digital world, actors often struggle to keep on going. But for Pansare, the key is consistency, not motivation. “Motivation is overrated. If you truly believe in yourself, you won’t need to be hyped up constantly. My environment plays a big role. I surround myself with people I can learn from and grow with.”

His work with Saurabh Sachdeva and The Actor’s Truth acting studio keeps him connected to his craft. “It’s about staying engaged with the process, not chasing validation.”

The long hours debate

There’s been growing discourse around the long working hours in the entertainment industry. Pansare acknowledges the issue but offers a nuanced view. “Filmmaking is a collaborative process. Every department has to be in sync, and that takes time. However, better pre-production can definitely cut down confusion and save time on set.”

He adds, “Still, it's a creative field. Sometimes the most honest, magical moments happen when you least expect them. So you need to be open to both discipline and improvisation.”

As Criminal Justice continues to grip audiences with each new episode, actors like Saahitya Pansare stand out not just for their roles, but for their honest reflections and deep commitment to the craft.