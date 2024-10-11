"West Bengal government told us they will think about our demands in the third week of October after the Pujas are over", said a junior doctor.

A man holds placards during a protest rally. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Jr docs slam govt talks as disappointing x 00:00

Agitating junior doctors, whose nine representatives are on a fast-unto-death demonstration, termed talks with senior officials of the West Bengal government as the most disappointing meeting so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

After coming out of the Wednesday night meeting, which lasted for over two hours, the protesting doctors alleged they received nothing concrete from the state except verbal assurances since the government refused to issue written directives on their demands to ensure a thorough clean-up of the state healthcare system and step up their safety and security within medical college campuses.

“At a time when our friends are sitting in protest without a drop of food in their stomachs for over four days now, the government told us they will think about our demands in the third week of October after the Pujas are over. We never expected such insensitivity and inflexibility from the state,” Debasish Halder, a junior doctor, told reporters after exiting the meeting.

Protests hit F&B sales by 20%

As protests continue in Kolkata following the rape and murder of a woman doctor, the food and beverage industry in the eastern metropolis has seen a significant slump in sales, with several restaurant owners claiming they registered a 15-20 per cent drop in revenue. However, as table occupancy has increased over the past week due to the festivities, restaurant and café owners remained cautiously optimistic.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever