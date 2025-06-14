Materialists is a refreshing, thought-provoking rom-com that challenges traditional love stories with its honest take on money, relationships, and modern desires. Anchored by the charming trio of Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans, it offers realism over romance, though occasionally weighed down by overlong dialogue

Still from Materialists

Romantic comedies have been struggling to find their place on the big screen in recent years—but Materialists might just be the breath of fresh air we’ve all been waiting for. With an impossibly good-looking cast featuring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans, the film already wins half the battle by pulling audiences in with charm and star power. In fact, the makers are so aware of this casting coup that the opening credits place the casting director’s (Douglas Aibel) name right after the lead cast is introduced—a subtle nod to how much the film banks on its performers.

A rom-com with a realist heart

The plot centers around Lucy (played by Dakota Johnson), a successful matchmaker who has helped orchestrate nine marriages. She markets love and companionship for a living but is firmly grounded in her belief that marriage is ultimately a business transaction. At one point she even compares her matchmaking job to that of working in a morgue or an insurance company as they break down humans on weight, height, age and other social indicators.

Chris Evans plays John, her ex-boyfriend, whom she left not because she fell out of love—but because he was broke. Pedro Pascal charmingly steps in as a wealthy, emotionally available bachelor who unexpectedly falls for Lucy, bypassing her services entirely.

Right from the start, Materialists signals a different kind of rom-com energy. Lucy is unapologetically clear about wanting to marry rich. Yet, she is painfully aware of how society judges women who prioritize financial stability over romantic idealism. The film smartly uses this tension to explore themes often sidestepped in conventional romantic narratives.

A Genre Reimagined—But Not Without Flaws

This isn’t your typical sugar-coated, meet-cute-driven rom-com. The tone is mature, introspective, and occasionally blunt. While this refreshing honesty works in the film’s favour, it also creates a slight disconnect—especially for viewers expecting a more traditional, light-hearted romance.

Directed by Celine Song, whose debut Past Lives earned an Academy Award nomination, Materialists reflects her continued interest in emotional complexity. Song does a commendable job of capturing the inner conflict of a woman torn between what her heart wants and what her mind knows is practical. However, the film is occasionally weighed down by overlong, overly articulate dialogues. There are moments where the script tries too hard to spell things out—when sometimes, silence or a glance could have done the trick.

Understated performances, lasting impact

What elevates the film is the trio of restrained, nuanced performances. Dakota Johnson brings a grounded realism to Lucy’s conflicted persona. Chris Evans is quietly affecting as the heartbroken idealist, while Pedro Pascal is effortlessly charismatic, striking the perfect balance between confident and vulnerable.

Interestingly, Materialists also resists the genre’s tendency to overuse background scores. Instead, it embraces silence, giving space for the audience to absorb the characters’ conflicting thoughts on love, money, and partnership. It’s a bold choice that pays off more often than not.

Final verdict

Materialists is not the perfect rom-com—but perhaps that’s the point. It's a modern, emotionally intelligent take on love that dares to ask uncomfortable questions. While its introspective tone and heavy dialogue may not work for everyone, the film deserves credit for trying something different—and mostly succeeding.