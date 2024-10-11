Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > One junior doctor on fast admitted to hospital after his condition worsened

One junior doctor on fast admitted to hospital after his condition worsened

Updated on: 11 October,2024 10:40 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Aniket Mahato's condition worsened and his parameters were not good

One junior doctor on fast admitted to hospital after his condition worsened

One junior doctor on fast admitted to hospital after his condition worsened
One of the medics on hunger strike was hospitalised on Thursday night after his health condition deteriorated, a senior doctor said. The medic was identified as Aniket Mahato, one of the seven on fast unto death since Saturday evening. "Aniket Mahato's condition worsened and his parameters were not good. He was taken to RG Kar hospital and will be admitted to the intensive care unit," senior doctor Subarna Goswami told a news channel.


Mahato, along with a few others, has been at the forefront of the agitation seeking justice for the rape and murder victim of RG Kar for the last two months. Another agitating doctor accompanying Mahato said, "His pulse rate was very low and his other health parameters were also not normal." A team of four specialist doctors was sent by the state health department to the venue of the hunger strike by junior doctors in the Esplanade area to assess the health condition of the seven doctors who have been on hunger strike for the past five days.


"We came here to assess their health situation. It is quite natural that their health parameters wouldn't be very good after five days of fasting. We are like their parents, and as elders, we have suggested that they should be admitted to a hospital before their condition worsens," said Diptendra Sarkar, a member of the four-member medical team, speaking to reporters. The junior doctors, agitating over the alleged rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar Hospital, continued their fast unto death for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, amid Durga Puja festivities across West Bengal.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news kolkata west bengal sexual crime India news

