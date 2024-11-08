The BJP has submitted a report to the JPC on alleged Waqf land encroachments in Karnataka, claiming unauthorised land record alterations. The report raises concerns from affected farmers and calls for action on land protection.

File Pic

Listen to this article BJP submits report on alleged Waqf land grab in Karnataka x 00:00

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recently submitted a fact-finding report to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman, Jagdambika Pal, concerning alleged cases of Waqf land encroachment in Vijayapura, Karnataka. The report, led by BJP MP Govind M Karjol, claims several irregularities in land record management, including instances of land designations being altered without the knowledge or notification of those affected, according to ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP's Karnataka president, Vijayendra Yediyurappa, shared on social media that the committee’s investigation revealed instances where outdated Waqf Board orders and unrecorded verbal directives from Deputy Commissioners were used to alter land records. "The Committee uncovered several instances where land records were altered without any prior notice, citing outdated Waqf Board orders and verbal directives from Deputy Commissioners," he stated in a post on X.

According to the report, Waqf designations were added to the land records of 44 properties in the Indi and Chadachan taluks of Vijayapura district. This action reportedly took place following a meeting between Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and district officials, allegedly without formal notification processes in place.

In response to rising concerns, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that he has instructed officials to halt the issuance of further notices to farmers and to withdraw those that had already been issued. This directive was intended to address concerns raised by affected farmers, who argue that they have cultivated the disputed lands for generations and hold valid land deeds.

The issue drew further attention with the visit of JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal to Vijayapura, upon the request of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. During his visit, Pal addressed a protest organised by local farmers, MLAs, and former MPs. He acknowledged the concerns of the farming community, stating, "Today in Vijayapura, Karnataka, a joint protest is being organised by farmers, MLAs, former MPs, saints, and people from the monastery against the Waqf Board, where I addressed them and listened to their problems," as per ANI.

Farmers in the area submitted a memorandum to Pal, expressing their distress over notices from the Waqf Board, despite having legal land deeds for their properties. "Farmers met us and gave a memorandum, saying they have been farming on the land for centuries and hold land deeds for it, yet they are now receiving notices from the Waqf Board. We will be submitting this memorandum to the JPC," Pal stated.

Pal’s visit was aimed at gaining a comprehensive understanding of the farmers’ grievances, with input from over 80 farming organisations and thousands of farmers across Hubballi and Vijayapura districts, as confirmed by Karnataka BJP.

Additionally, BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil called for nationalising Waqf properties and declaring them as national assets. Following Pal’s visit, Patil highlighted that thousands of farmers and public representatives had come forward, alleging that large tracts of land had been appropriated under the authority of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The JPC will further review these findings as the investigation continues, with Pal committed to examining the farmers' memorandum and ensuring that the concerns raised are carefully assessed.

(With inputs from ANI)