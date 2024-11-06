Ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections, the BJP has expelled 40 rebel leaders across 37 constituencies for violating party lines, underscoring the party's effort to uphold discipline amidst alliance seat-sharing disputes.

As the seat-sharing dispute among the Mahayuti allies intensifies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled 40 leaders and office bearers across 37 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra for defying party directives and discipline, according to ANI.

The expulsion notice, signed by Maharashtra BJP office secretary Mukul Kulkarni, was issued Tuesday, emphasising the violation of party discipline by these leaders. The statement read, "Despite holding office bearer positions in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), you have chosen to act against the party's code of conduct. Such actions constitute a breach of party discipline, and thus you are hereby expelled from the party immediately."

The BJP publicly listed the names of the 40 expelled members, including prominent figures such as Ashok Pangarkar from Jalna assembly constituency, Vishal Prabhakar Parab from Sawantwadi, Mayur Kapse from Jalgaon City, Jagdish Gupta from Amravati, and Shrikant Karle from Dhule Rural. Among them, Karle notably filed an independent nomination from Dhule Rural, marking a significant deviation from party lines, as per ANI.

The move follows statements by Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who recently addressed the situation by saying efforts were being made to persuade rebel members to withdraw their independent nominations by the November 4 deadline. Despite these appeals, several members proceeded with independent nominations, leading to this disciplinary action by the BJP.

Meanwhile, on Monday, senior BJP leader Gopal Shetty withdrew his candidacy from the Borivali assembly seat in north Mumbai after a prior dispute. Shetty, who previously served as a two-time Member of Parliament for the north Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency, had initially rebelled after the BJP chose to field Sanjay Upadhyay in his place.

In related developments, the Mahayuti alliance on Tuesday launched its much-anticipated manifesto during a public event held in Kolhapur North. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, jointly unveiled the manifesto, setting forth a vision to propel Maharashtra towards "unprecedented prosperity and development," ANI reported. The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), expressed its dedication to fostering growth and paving a progressive future for the state.

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections draw closer, scheduled for November 20 with counting on November 23, this internal disciplinary action by the BJP and the release of the Mahayuti manifesto underscore the current political dynamics in the state. During the last assembly elections in 2019, the BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena won 56, and Congress captured 44 seats. In the 2014 elections, the BJP held 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42, reflecting the shifting balance within the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

According to ANI, these recent developments indicate a significant step by the BJP to maintain party discipline and reinforce unity amidst the complex political landscape in Maharashtra as it heads toward the assembly polls.