Gopal Shetty had filed nomination papers as an independent candidate from Borivali Assembly constituency and his candidature posed a challenge to BJP's official candidate Sanjay Upadhyay

Gopal Shetty. PIC/NIMESH DAVE

Speaking to the press after announcing his decision to withdraw from Maharashtra Elections 2024, Shetty said, "There were never any differences. There were things related to a particular issue. I think it has reached the right place. There is no need to say what happened and how it happened. But I would like to say that party is supreme, individuals are smaller."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Gopal Shetty says, "...There were never any differences. There were things related to a particular issue...I think it has reached the right place. There is no need to say what happened and how it happened. But I would like to say that party is supreme,… https://t.co/ErC8Vmm7y7 pic.twitter.com/7WpJcH8W2N — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2024

Shetty met top BJP leaders on Saturday and later assured them he wouldn't ever leave the party. BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde on X (formerly Twitter), stated that Shetty gave this testimony after meeting Devendra Fadnavis and Shivprakash.

"I will never leave BJP. Gopalji Shetty has given this testimony after meeting Devendraji Fadnavis and Shivprakashji that he will not do anything that will harm the party," Tawde said on X.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: State gears for Mahayuti vs MVA battle

Meanwhile, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, have stepped up preparations for the State's approaching elections for 288 Assembly seats. The ruling Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the next Maharashtra Elections 2024, the Baramati constituency in Maharashtra will once again see a family battle as NCP leader Ajit Pawar faces his nephew Yugendra Pawar. He is the son of Shrinivas Pawar, Ajit Pawar's younger brother.

Sunetra Pawar and Supriya Sule previously faced off in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Baramati. The latter won the competition by 1.5 lakh votes.

Maharashtra Elections 2024 will be held in a single phase on November 20 with counting of votes held on November 23.

With agency inputs