Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says the arrest of Tahawwur Rana could help uncover the real masterminds behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, as the NIA begins an 18-day interrogation

With Tahawwur Rana now in the custody of Indian authorities, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has expressed hope that the terror accused could provide key revelations about the actual masterminds behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Speaking to the media on Friday morning, Pawar stressed the gravity of the 26/11 incident, recalling that “we all were in Mumbai” during the horrific attacks. “It was a very serious matter. We made every effort to uncover who the real mastermind was. Now that we have apprehended this person (Tahawwur Rana), he may be able to disclose who directed him to commit such an act,” he said, according to ANI.

Pawar noted that Rana’s arrest represents a significant development that could bring clarity to the broader conspiracy behind the coordinated attacks that shook Mumbai, killing 166 people and injuring over 238. “After acquiring this information, further action can be taken,” Pawar added.

Rana was extradited to India from the United States on Thursday after exhausting all legal channels to resist the move, ANI reported. He was later presented before a Special NIA Court and is now in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 18 days.

The NIA emphasised that this period of custodial interrogation is essential to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the 2008 attacks. Rana is alleged to have worked in collaboration with David Coleman Headley (also known as Daood Gilani) and operatives from banned terror organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI), along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators.

ANI further reports that evidence presented by the NIA includes email exchanges between Rana and Headley that suggest deep involvement in the plot. One such email reportedly discussed Headley’s belongings and the involvement of individuals such as Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman.

Rana was previously in judicial custody in the United States under proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty. The Government of India has designated LeT and HUJI as terrorist organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Meanwhile, legal representatives for Rana from the Delhi State Legal Services Authority stated that the court has ordered the NIA to ensure a thorough medical examination of the accused while he remains in custody.

