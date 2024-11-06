Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to appear before the Lokayukta in Mysuru for an inquiry into alleged land allotment irregularities involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The probe includes money laundering allegations and has intensified with recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches.

File Pic

Listen to this article Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah faces Lokayukta inquiry in MUDA land allotment case x 00:00

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to appear before the Lokayukta police in Mysuru today in connection with an inquiry into alleged irregularities within the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, according to ANI. The Lokayukta’s investigation was officially launched after a court order on 27 September instructed the agency to register an FIR in the case, as per ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case involves allegations that MUDA allocated 14 valuable sites worth an estimated Rs 56 crore to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, under questionable circumstances. These sites, located in a prime area of Mysuru city, were allegedly allotted without following due legal processes, according to ANI.

In a recent development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches across multiple locations in Karnataka, including Mangalore, Bengaluru, Mandya, and Mysuru, as part of its probe into suspected money laundering linked to the MUDA case. The ED’s action came shortly after six MUDA employees were summoned for questioning at the ED’s Bengaluru office. These employees are scheduled to appear for questioning on different dates in connection with the high-profile alleged scam, as per ANI reports.

The ED has since registered a money laundering case against Siddaramaiah and other individuals. This case was reportedly prompted by the Lokayukta’s FIR, escalating the Chief Minister’s involvement in the ongoing investigation. ANI reports that the ED has invoked provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), enabling it to call witnesses for questioning and, if necessary, seize assets as part of the investigation.

Siddaramaiah has consistently refuted all allegations, attributing them to political motives aimed at tarnishing his reputation. He has firmly stated he has no intention of resigning, despite persistent calls from the BJP for him to step down as Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah has reiterated that he considers the accusations part of a campaign to undermine his leadership.

The BJP has seized on the allegations, accusing the Congress party of shielding corrupt leaders and demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation. The party has intensified its call for the Chief Minister to step down in light of the ongoing inquiry, as per ANI.

In a related legal development, the Karnataka High Court recently issued notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other individuals involved in a petition seeking a transfer of the investigation. Filed by petitioner Snehamayi Krishna, the case requests that the probe into the MUDA land allotment case be moved from the Lokayukta police to a different agency. Notices were also issued to the Central and State governments, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Lokayukta police. The High Court has directed the Lokayukta police to provide an update on the current status of their investigation by 25 November, with further hearings scheduled for 26 November.

As this case progresses, Siddaramaiah continues to face both legal and political pressure, with significant attention on the outcomes of the Lokayukta and ED investigations, according to ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)