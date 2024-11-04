Karnataka Chief Minister also addressed the Waqf land issue, accusing the BJP of politicising the matter. He also defended his government's development initiatives, questioning whether the guarantees provided by the government should not be considered part of development

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File Pic

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a public rally in Haveri on Monday, emphasising what he termed "injustice" in the distribution of funds from the central government to the state, reported news agency ANI.

He claimed that Karnataka contributes significantly more in taxes than it receives in return, calling out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for their silence on this issue.

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah criticises BJP

The Karnataka chief minister also criticised the BJP for “doing politics” regarding the Waqf land issue. He said he is ready to provide proof of the notices given to farmers during the tenure of former CM B S Yeddiyurappa, stated ANI.

Siddaramaiah criticised the financial allocations, stating, "Injustice is happening for Karnataka did Prahlad Joshi raised voice against this? Did Bommai raise the voice? Did Shetter speak about injustice to Karnataka? How can it be treated as politics if we say injustice has done to Karnataka? Getting back 60 thousand crores after giving 4.5 lakh crore, is that not injustice?"

He questioned why prominent BJP figures, including Prahlad Joshi, Basavaraj Bommai, and Jagadish Shettar, have not spoken out against this disparity.

Karnataka: 16th Finance Commission visit

He recalled raising this issue with the 16th Finance Commission during their visit to Bangalore, where he highlighted the inequities faced by Karnataka in the previous finance commission's assessments.

"The 16th finance commission was formed and they came to Bangalore. We explained how much injustice happened to our Karnataka in the 15th finance commission. More than 4.5 lakh crore rupees are being paid as tax from Karnataka annually. We are getting 55 to 60 thousand crores in return is it the correct thing?" he said.

Karnataka: CM on Waqf issue

The Chief Minister also addressed the Waqf land issue, accusing the BJP of politicising the matter.

He stated, "They are doing politics in the Waqf issue even after we withdraw notices. No farmers will be vacated, as soon as we came to know we withdrew notice. But why have they (BJP) given notice in 216 cases? I am ready to give information on notices on the cases during the tenure of B S Yeddyurappa."

Siddaramaiah defended his government's development initiatives, questioning if "guarantees are not development?"

He cited his previous term as CM, and said, "Earlier when I was CM I assured 165 programmes in the manifesto out of then 158 fulfilled are they won't come under development? Out of 3 lac 71 crore 52 thousand crores are being used for guarantees, approximately 60 thousand crores are being utilised for development under irrigation, PWD and others, all these things are not development?"

(With inputs from ANI)