Mumbai experiences a warm start today with clear skies and rising humidity. The IMD forecasts a high of 35 degrees Celsius as temperatures continue to rise and no rainfall is expected.

Mumbai began the week on a warm note, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting clear skies and rising temperatures for the coming days. As of Monday morning, April 8, the temperature stood at 31 degrees Celsius with a humidity level of 49 per cent, accompanied by a gentle breeze at 3 km/h. According to IMD officials, this trend of clear and dry weather is expected to continue throughout the week.

Temperatures are likely to climb steadily, reaching a high of 35 degrees Celsius and dipping to a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius during the night. With the sun setting at 6:54 PM, residents can expect warm afternoons and relatively humid evenings. The increase in heat has been noticeable, and weather experts have said that temperatures are currently above the seasonal average for April. The coming days may feel warmer than usual, and Mumbaikars are advised to stay well-hydrated and avoid peak afternoon sun where possible.

Forecast for the week

Looking ahead to Tuesday, April 9, the India Meteorological Department has again predicted clear skies across Mumbai. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain consistent, with highs of 35 degrees Celsius and lows of 25 degrees Celsius. There are no signs of rainfall or significant cloud cover, meaning the city will likely experience another bright but humid day. Heat-related discomfort is expected to rise gradually as the week progresses.

Mumbai air quality index update

Meanwhile, the air quality in parts of the city remains within acceptable limits. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has reported an Air quality index of 93 in Colaba, placing it in the ‘Satisfactory’ category. While the air is relatively safe to breathe, people with existing respiratory conditions are advised to wear masks outdoors and avoid strenuous activity during the afternoon heat.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) ranges from 0–50 (Good), 51–100 (Satisfactory), up to 401–500 (Severe). Currently, Mumbai’s AQI is considered safe for the general public.

With summer slowly setting in, both locals and visitors are urged to stay cautious in the heat and pay attention to daily weather and health advisories.