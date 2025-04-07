From romantic melodies to happy tunes, Amit Trivedi has songs for every hour. Today, on his birthday, here are a few of his best songs to listen to:

Amit Trivedi celebrates his birthday on April 8

Qafirana, Namo namo to Ye fitoor mera: Amit Trivedi's 5 songs to suit your every mood

Amit Trivedi is the voice behind many of our favourite songs. The singer, with his melodious voice, has given some of the best songs to the music industry. His songs provide a range of options that fit every mood. From romantic melodies to happy tunes, he has songs for every hour. Today, on Amit Trivedi's birthday, here are a few of his best songs to listen to:

5 hits of Amit Trivedi

Qafirana: Just like the first rain of the monsoon, this song feels fresh to the soul. The song has the essence of first love and the butterflies in the stomach. The beautiful melody from 'Kedarnath' showcases how a special person can turn our life into a beautiful tune. This is the one song you want to listen to when you're sitting on your balcony with your loved one next to you, holding their hand, and it's sprinkling love everywhere.

Ye Fitoor Mera: The passion in love is what this song talks about. This song speaks about the will to go to any extent and fight for the love of your life. It gives you the power to stand up for your special one. Amit Trivedi, with his strong vocals and melodious voice, adds to the charm of the song. His beautiful rendition makes the song soothing to our ears.

Namo-Namo: From a song that is perfect for a beautiful love story to a song that makes you want to worship, Amit Trivedi has sung them all. 'Namo Namo' from 'Kedarnath' is a devotional song for Lord Shiva. This song worships the ultimate power with sincerity. Amit Trivedi's soulful essence uplifts spirits with its spiritual resonance.

London Thumakda: 'London Thumakda' showcases Trivedi's versatility, blending traditional Punjabi beats with modern flair, captivating listeners with its infectious rhythm and lively energy. The song from the Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Queen' has been a chartbuster since its release. The song is one you have heard at many Indian weddings, and people love to shake a leg to it whenever they feel happy and energetic.

Love You Zindagi: ‘Love You Zindagi’ is a soulful song composed by Amit Trivedi. The song is from the Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dear Zindagi'. With soothing melodies and uplifting lyrics, the song celebrates the joy of life and encourages embracing every moment with positivity and gratitude. Trivedi's magical voice brings warmth and depth to the song, making it a cherished anthem for happiness and optimism.