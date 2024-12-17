Uddhav was accompanied by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab and Varun Sardesai during the meeting with Devendra Fadnavis

Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday

Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's chamber in the Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The former state CM was accompanied by Sena (UBT) legislators Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab and Varun Sardesai during the meeting with senior BJP leader and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Uddhav Thackeray, who is a member of the state legislative council, arrived in Nagpur on Tuesday to attend the ongoing winter session of the state legislature.

He will also take part in the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislature party meeting in the evening.

After the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (then undivided) snapped ties with long-term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the Centre's move to introduce a bill on simultaneous polls in the Lok Sabha was an attempt to divert attention from issues plaguing the country.

Addressing reporters in Nagpur, Thackeray demanded a transparent election process before implementation of the 'One Nation One Election' proposal, according to the PTI.

He also said the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government should pay Rs 2,100 per month to women under the Ladki Bahin scheme as promised before the state assembly polls held last month.

Currently, women in the state get Rs 1,500 per month under the scheme.

On Tuesday, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved in the Lok Sabha two bills which lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous polls in the country, with the opposition dubbing the draft laws as an attack on the basic structure.

"The One Nation One Election (proposal) is an attempt to divert attention from issues plaguing the country," Uddhav Thackeray said.

The Sena (UBT) leader also slammed the BJP- led centre over shifting of the iconic painting depicting signing of documents after Pakistan army's surrender in 1971 war from the Army chief's annexe in South Block to the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

The former state chief minister asked why was the painting shifted as it was a symbol of bravery of Indian soldiers.

(with PTI inputs)