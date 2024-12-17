The party has sought a written explanation from MLC Patil within seven days

Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil. Pic/X

Listen to this article BJP issues show cause notice to MLC Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil for anti-party activities x 00:00

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show cause notice to MLC Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil for alleged anti-party activities during elections in Maharashtra, the PTI reported on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party has sought a written explanation from MLC Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil within seven days of receiving the letter.

According to the PTI, the letter issued by the Maharashtra BJP on Monday states, "You, as a representative of the Bharatiya Janata Party, have been found engaging in activities causing damage to the party. Several instances of indiscipline have been reported against you." In the notice signed by office secretary Mukund Kulkarni, the BJP accused the legislator of failing to attend campaigns led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other central ministers during elections.

The letter further claimed that MLC Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil had instructed his associates and family members to work against the BJP candidates and allegedly threatened party workers, putting pressure on them using police agents.

The party has also accused him of actively supporting candidates of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) during the Lok Sabha elections 2024, campaigning against BJP nominees, as per the PTI.

Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil's cousin Dhairyashil Mohite Patil contested as NCP (SP) candidate and won against the BJP's incumbent Lok Sabha member.

Additionally, the BJP claimed that the party leader had encouraged allies to campaign against the fold in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

The MLC campaigned for Uttamrao Jankar, a candidate of NCP (SP) from the Malshiras constituency who defeated BJP's incumbent MLA Ram Satpute.

The letter further alleged that the BJP leader had extended financial support to cooperative institutions linked to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and influenced officials to favour these institutions.

The BJP has asked Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil to provide a written explanation within seven days as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him, the news agency reported.

The saffron party has warned that the allegations were serious and cannot be ignored, and his failure to respond may lead to further action by the party.

(with PTI inputs)