PM Modi, Ajit Pawar and others wish NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on his 84th birthday

Updated on: 12 December,2024 04:13 PM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Pawar served as Maharashtra's Chief Minister for seven years of his 32-year political career

PM Modi, Ajit Pawar and others wish NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on his 84th birthday

Rajya Sabha MP and NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar, also known to the masses as Saheb, was born on December 12, 1940, celebrated his 84th birthday on Thursday, ANI reported.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday greetings to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and prayed for his long and healthy life.


"Birthday wishes to Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader Sharad Pawar Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life," posted PM Modi on X.


Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha also wished NCP chief Sharad Pawar on X.

"Happy Birthday to Nationalist Congress (@NCPspeaks) Party President, Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar. Wish you good health and long life," Kharge posted.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, was present at the Sharad Pawar's birthday celebrations along with his family members in Delhi.

"Respected Shri. Happy Birthday Sharad Pawar! Wish you good health and long life," he said. on X

State President of Ajit Pawar-led NCP Sunil Tatkare also wished Sharad Pawar on his birthday.

He said on X, "Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and former Agriculture Minister of the country Hon. Happy birthday to Sharad Chandraji Pawar! May we get good health and long life, this is God's prayer!"

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also wished Pawar a "healthy and prosperous life" in an X post.

"Happy Birthday to Sharad Pawar, former Chief Minister, former Union Minister and MP Sharad Pawar, a senior social and political leader of Maharashtra. Wishing you a healthy and prosperous life," he said.

Meanwhile, banners wishing NCP-SCP chairman Sharad Pawar a happy birthday were up outside his Delhi residence, ANI reported.

Pawar grew up in Baramati, Pune, and began his political career at the age of 24, becoming president of the State Youth Congress and a member of the State Cabinet five years later.

Pawar served as Maharashtra's Chief Minister for seven years of his 32-year political career, ANI cited

During these years, Maharashtra established and maintained its status as the country's premier industrial state, as well as one with a well-managed treasury.


(With inputs from ANI)

