Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar confirms that the state's cabinet expansion will occur on December 14. The announcement follows discussions with Union Minister Amit Shah and amidst opposition criticism of the delay.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has confirmed that the long-awaited cabinet expansion for the state government will take place on December 14. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Pawar shared that he had visited NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar on his birthday and took the opportunity to announce the cabinet expansion date.

In his statement, Ajit Pawar also raised concerns over the price of sugarcane, stating that while the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) had been increased four times, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) had not seen a similar rise. He urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address this issue and consider increasing the MSP for sugarcane to support farmers.

Adding to the conversation, NCP leader Praful Patel, who also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, clarified that their visit was a "courtesy call." Patel noted that after the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were announced, they had not travelled to Delhi until now. He also mentioned that the discussions with Amit Shah included topics related to the welfare of farmers, particularly those involved in the sugarcane, cotton, and soybean industries.

In the midst of growing speculation surrounding the cabinet formation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis weighed in on the matter. He asserted that the formula for the cabinet expansion had already been finalised and that the public would be informed soon. Addressing the speculation that his recent visit to Delhi, along with Ajit Pawar's presence, was tied to cabinet talks, Fadnavis clarified that he had come for party-related meetings, while Pawar had attended to his own matters. He emphasised that decisions regarding the cabinet posts would be taken at the party level, with the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena all determining their respective ministerial choices.

The delay in announcing the cabinet ministers has drawn criticism from the opposition, with UBT Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressing her concern. Chaturvedi pointed out that nearly two weeks had passed since the Maharashtra assembly election results were declared on November 23, yet there was no clarity on the state cabinet ministers. She specifically questioned the absence of information regarding the home minister following violent incidents in Parbhani city, highlighting the importance of knowing who is in charge of law and order, a critical state issue.

The controversy over the cabinet formation follows the resounding success of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, where they secured an impressive 235 seats. Of these, the BJP claimed 132 seats, emerging as the largest party in the state, while Shiv Sena and NCP secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively. Despite the overwhelming majority, the delay in cabinet appointments has sparked significant debate. As per ANI, the expansion will soon be announced, and the people of Maharashtra can expect to see the new ministers take office.

