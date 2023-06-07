Union Cabinet approves Minimum Support Prices for Kharif Crops, details here

The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2023-24.
Government has increased the MSP of Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2023-24 to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce and to encourage crop diversification, as provided in the table below:
|
Crops
|
MSP 2014-15
|
MSP 2022-23
|
MSP 2023-24
|
Cost* KMS 2023-24
|
Increase in MSP over 2022-23
|
Margin over cost in per cent
|
Paddy -Common
|
1360
|
2040
|
2183
|
1455
|
143
|
50
|
Paddy-Grade A^
|
1400
|
2060
|
2203
|
-
|
143
|
-
|
Jowar-Hybrid
|
1530
|
2970
|
3180
|
2120
|
210
|
50
|
Jowar- Maldandi^
|
1550
|
2990
|
3225
|
-
|
235
|
-
|
Bajra
|
1250
|
2350
|
2500
|
1371
|
150
|
82
|
Ragi
|
1550
|
3578
|
3846
|
2564
|
268
|
50
|
Maize
|
1310
|
1962
|
2090
|
1394
|
128
|
50
|
Tur /Arhar
|
4350
|
6600
|
7000
|
4444
|
400
|
58
|
Moong
|
4600
|
7755
|
8558
|
5705
|
803
|
50
|
Urad
|
4350
|
6600
|
6950
|
4592
|
350
|
51
|
Groundnut
|
4000
|
5850
|
6377
|
4251
|
527
|
50
|
Sunflower Seed
|
3750
|
6400
|
6760
|
4505
|
360
|
50
|
Soybean (Yellow)
|
2560
|
4300
|
4600
|
3029
|
300
|
52
|
Sesamum
|
4600
|
7830
|
8635
|
5755
|
805
|
50
|
Nigerseed
|
3600
|
7287
|
7734
|
5156
|
447
|
50
|
Cotton (Medium Staple)
|
3750
|
6080
|
6620
|
4411
|
540
|
50
|
Cotton (Long Staple) ^
|
4050
|
6380
|
7020
|
-
|
640
|
-
In the recent years, Government has been promoting the cultivation of crops, other than cereals such as pulses, oilseeds, and Nutri-cereals/ Shree Anna, by offering a higher MSP for these crops. Additionally, government has also launched various schemes and initiatives, such as the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), the National Food Security Mission (NFSM), to encourage farmers to diversify their crops.
As per Third Advance Estimates for 2022-23, total Foodgrain production in the country is estimated at record 330.5 million tonnes which is higher by14.9 million tonnes as compared to the previous year 2021-22. This is the highest increase in the last 5 year.