Union Cabinet approves Minimum Support Prices for Kharif Crops, details here

The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2023-24.

Government has increased the MSP of Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2023-24 to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce and to encourage crop diversification, as provided in the table below:

Crops MSP 2014-15 MSP 2022-23 MSP 2023-24 Cost* KMS 2023-24 Increase in MSP over 2022-23 Margin over cost in per cent Paddy -Common 1360 2040 2183 1455 143 50 Paddy-Grade A^ 1400 2060 2203 - 143 - Jowar-Hybrid 1530 2970 3180 2120 210 50 Jowar- Maldandi^ 1550 2990 3225 - 235 - Bajra 1250 2350 2500 1371 150 82 Ragi 1550 3578 3846 2564 268 50 Maize 1310 1962 2090 1394 128 50 Tur /Arhar 4350 6600 7000 4444 400 58 Moong 4600 7755 8558 5705 803 50 Urad 4350 6600 6950 4592 350 51 Groundnut 4000 5850 6377 4251 527 50 Sunflower Seed 3750 6400 6760 4505 360 50 Soybean (Yellow) 2560 4300 4600 3029 300 52 Sesamum 4600 7830 8635 5755 805 50 Nigerseed 3600 7287 7734 5156 447 50 Cotton (Medium Staple) 3750 6080 6620 4411 540 50 Cotton (Long Staple) ^ 4050 6380 7020 - 640 -

In the recent years, Government has been promoting the cultivation of crops, other than cereals such as pulses, oilseeds, and Nutri-cereals/ Shree Anna, by offering a higher MSP for these crops. Additionally, government has also launched various schemes and initiatives, such as the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), the National Food Security Mission (NFSM), to encourage farmers to diversify their crops.

As per Third Advance Estimates for 2022-23, total Foodgrain production in the country is estimated at record 330.5 million tonnes which is higher by14.9 million tonnes as compared to the previous year 2021-22. This is the highest increase in the last 5 year.