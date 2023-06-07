Union Cabinet approves Minimum Support Prices for Kharif Crops, details here

Breaking News
07 June,2023
mid-day online correspondent |

The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2023-24.

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2023-24.


Government has increased the MSP of Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2023-24 to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce and to encourage crop diversification, as provided in the table below:


Crops

MSP 2014-15

MSP 2022-23

MSP 2023-24

 Cost* KMS 2023-24

Increase in MSP over 2022-23

Margin over cost in per cent

Paddy -Common

1360

2040

2183

1455

143

50

Paddy-Grade A^

1400

2060

2203

-

143

-

Jowar-Hybrid

1530

2970

3180

2120

210

50

Jowar- Maldandi^

1550

2990

3225

-

235

-

Bajra

1250

2350

2500

1371

150

82

Ragi

1550

3578

3846

2564

268

50

Maize

1310

1962

2090

1394

128

50

Tur /Arhar

4350

6600

7000

4444

400

58

Moong

4600

7755

8558

5705

803

50

Urad

4350

6600

6950

4592

350

51

Groundnut

4000

5850

6377

4251

527

50

Sunflower Seed

3750

6400

6760

4505

360

50

Soybean (Yellow)

2560

4300

4600

3029

300

52

Sesamum

4600

7830

8635

5755

805

50

Nigerseed

3600

7287

7734

5156

447

50

Cotton (Medium Staple)

3750

6080

6620

4411

540

50

Cotton (Long Staple) ^

4050

6380

7020

-

640

-


Also read: Union Cabinet approves allotment of 4G, 5G spectrum to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited

In the recent years, Government has been promoting the cultivation of crops, other than cereals such as pulses, oilseeds, and Nutri-cereals/ Shree Anna, by offering a higher MSP for these crops.  Additionally, government has also launched various schemes and initiatives, such as the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), the National Food Security Mission (NFSM), to encourage farmers to diversify their crops.

As per Third Advance Estimates for 2022-23, total Foodgrain production in the country is estimated at record 330.5 million tonnes which is higher by14.9 million tonnes as compared to the previous year 2021-22. This is the highest increase in the last 5 year.

