Union Cabinet approves allotment of 4G, 5G spectrum to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited

Updated on: 07 June,2023 04:39 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

In a significant move, as part of the revival strategy, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Wednesday approved the third revival package for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) with the total outlay of Rs. 89,047 crore. It includes allotment of 4G/5G spectrum for BSNL through equity infusion

In a significant move, as part of the revival strategy, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Wednesday approved the third revival package for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) with the total outlay of Rs. 89,047 crore. It includes allotment of 4G/5G spectrum for BSNL through equity infusion.


The authorized capital of BSNL will be increased from rupee 1,50,000 crore to rupees 2,10,000 crore.


With this revival package, BSNL will emerge as a stable telecom service provider focused on providing connectivity to remotest parts of India, an official statement said.


The details of spectrum are as follows:

Band

Spectrum allotted

Budgetary support

700 MHz

10 MHz paired in 22 LSAs

Rs. 46,338.60 Cr

3300 MHz

70 MHz in 22 LSAs

Rs. 26,184.20 Cr

26 GHz

800 MHz in 21 LSAs and 650 MHz in 1 LSA

Rs.   6,564.93 Cr

2500 MHz

20 MHz in 6 LSAs and 10 MHz in 2 LSAs

Rs.   9,428.20 Cr

 

Miscellaneous items

Rs.      531.89 Cr

Total

Rs.  89,047.82 Cr

With this spectrum allotment, BSNL will be able to provide pan India 4G and 5G services, besides 4G coverage in rural and uncovered villages under various connectivity projects.

It will also enable BSNL to provide Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services for high-speed internet, besides provide services/spectrum for Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN).

BSNL/MTNL revival

The Union Government had approved the first revival package for BSNL/MTNL in 2019. It amounted to Rs. 69,000 Crore and brought stability in BSNL/MTNL.

In 2022, Government approved second revival package for BSNL/MTNL amounting to Rs. 1.64 Lakh Crore. It provided financial support for capex, viability gap funding for rural landlines, financial support for de-stressing the balance sheet, and settlement of AGR dues, merger of BBNL with BSNL, etc.

As a result of these two packages, BSNL has started earning operating profits since FY 2021-22. Total debt of BSNL has reduced from Rs. 32,944 Crore to Rs. 22,289 Crore.

BSNL has achieved strong growth in home fiber segment. It is providing more than 1 Lakh new connections every month. Total home fiber subscriber base of BSNL in May 2023 is 30.88 Lakh. Total revenue from home fiber last year was Rs. 2,071 Crore.

Indigenous 4G/5G technology

Telecom technology is a strategic technology with a limited number of end-to-end technology providers in the world. Under the Atmanirbhar vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s own 4G/5G technology stack has been successfully developed. Deployment has started. After a few months of field deployment, it will be rapidly rolled out across the country on BSNL network.

