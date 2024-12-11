The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Member of Parliament said the state does not have a full-time Home Minister who has responsibility for law and order

Security personnel patrol after violent protests took place for the second day over alleged vandalising of a replica of the Indian Constitution, in Parbhani, Maharashtra, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Parbhani violence shows failure of BJP-led government in Maharashtra: Priyanka Chaturvedi x 00:00

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti government over the Parbhani violence in Maharashtra and said that the priority of the government is to stay in power.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the state does not have a full-time Home Minister who has responsibility for law and order.

"It's a very shameful incident, and the violence that is happening is unfortunate. Today, we are in such a situation that the government is sidelining the Constitution. To date, there is no home minister in the state who has the responsibility of law & order," the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) told ANI.

"The violence shows the failure of this government.... It shows the government's priorities, which is to save their rule and not work for the people of the state," she alleged.

Violence erupted in Parbhani city over the alleged vandalising of a replica of the Indian Constitution.

"The police administration is on the road. We have the situation under control; we have called in additional police. So on this, I appeal to everyone through you to maintain peace and tranquillity," said Parbhani District Magistrate Raghunath Khandu Gawade.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in the city as violent protests rocked the city for second day, the police said. The State Reserve Police Force has also been called in to help maintain law and order, a senior official said.

Another Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmaker, Sanjay Raut, also slammed the Mahayuti government over the Parbhani violence.

"Since this government has come to power, such incidents have become common in the state. People should maintain peace; everyone knows that we, the people of Maharashtra, have always been with (late Shiv Sena founder) Babasaheb (Thackeray) and his ideals."

Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil also attacked the government over the incident.

"The way there has been an attempt to incite violence in Markatwadi (in Solapur) and other places, we think that this can also be a conspiracy to throw the state into violence," he alleged, according to ANI.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), won an overwhelming majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls last month.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)