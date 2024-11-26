Today marks 75 years since the Constitution of India was adopted. Celebrate this milestone with our curated guide of essential reading, watching, listening lists, and Constitution-themed merchandise

Dr BR Ambedkar, chairman of the Drafting Committee, presents the final draft of the Indian Constitution to President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad in 1949. PIC COURTESY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Listen to this article Constitution Day 2024: Here's your go-to guide to learn more about India x 00:00

Read

India’s Founding Moment: The Constitution of the Most Surprising Democracy: MADHAV Khosla’s work goes beyond the Constitution’s focus on rights, duties, and laws to analyse the document. Through a detailed exploration, the book examines how India’s founding figures cultivated a democratic ethos in a nation grappling with poverty, illiteracy, and social divisions in the aftermath of colonial rule.

Log on to: amazon.in

Cost: Rs 352 onwards

The Constitution of India for Children: This engaging book by Subhadra Sen Gupta takes young readers on a journey through key moments and ideas that shaped India’s Constitution by answering important questions about party symbols and the women in the Constituent Assembly.

Log on to: amazon.in

Cost: Rs 299

Listen

The Longest Constitution by Priya Mirza: Hosted by Priya Mirza (inset), this podcast offers insights into the meaning of key constitutional provisions, ideals and laws with respect to landmark cases such as Menaka Gandhi’s passport case and AK Gopalan’s case.

Log on to: Apple, YouTube and Spotify

Ideas of Our Constitution: In this episode of the weekly The Seen and Unseen podcast, host Amit Varma sits down with author Madhav Khosla. They delve into the key ideas that shaped the Indian Constitution, offering an insightful look at the vision of the country’s founders.

Log on to: Apple, YouTube and Spotify



Watch

Samvidhaan: This gripping 10-episode series takes viewers on a cinematic journey through the creation of the Indian Constitution. It explores pivotal moments and milestones such as the Cabinet Mission, the Preamble, and the final draft. Through the lens of actors like KK Raina, the series highlights the debates, challenges, and decisions that shaped India’s democratic foundation.

Log on to: YouTube



Sucheta Kripalani in the film series

Women in Constituent Assembly: This series highlights the life and contributions of 15 women who played a vital role in India’s constitutional journey and were part of the Constituent Assembly. Among them are notable figures such as social reformer Dr Durgabai Deshmukh, and Sucheta Kripalani, the first female Chief Minister of an Indian state.

Log on to: YouTube

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar by Jabbar Patel: This biopic of Dr BR Ambedkar portrays the life and struggles of the architect of Indian Constitution. Starring Malayalam actor Mammootty as Dr Ambedkar, the movie traces key moments in his journey, from his education in New York to his fight for social justice and equality. The film is dubbed in nine languages, including Hindi and English.

Log on to: YouTube



Constitution Day Quiz: Put your knowledge of the Indian Constitution to test with essential questions and their answers. Discover facts about the document that shapes India’s democracy.

Log on to: YouTube

Shop

Preserve your thoughts: Pen your thoughts in timeless style with this carved wooden diary, featuring the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Crafted in elegant mahogany or golden teak finishes, this customisable notebook lets you carry a piece of history while making it uniquely yours with optional engravings, key rings, or greeting cards.

Log on to: woodgeekstore.com

Cost: Rs 899 onwards



Postcards that speak Patriotism: Reclaim Constitution brings the spirit of India’s democracy to life with Constitution-inspired merchandise. They offer a set of postcards featuring 22 magnificent artworks drawn from the original handwritten book of The Constitution of India. From lapel pins to Preamble-themed t-shirts, it’s an interesting way to wear your patriotism.

Log on to: postcardrewind.com

Cost: Rs 150 onwards

A constitutional keepsake: Display your patriotism with a framed copy of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. It is printed on handmade paper crafted to resemble the original document. The wall hanging comes with a brass chain on the back for easy use.

Log on to: indicinspirations.com

Cost: Rs 1,090 onwards