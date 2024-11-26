Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Constitution Day 2024 Heres your go to guide to learn more about India

Constitution Day 2024: Here's your go-to guide to learn more about India

Updated on: 26 November,2024 10:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanisha Softa | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

Today marks 75 years since the Constitution of India was adopted. Celebrate this milestone with our curated guide of essential reading, watching, listening lists, and Constitution-themed merchandise

Constitution Day 2024: Here's your go-to guide to learn more about India

Dr BR Ambedkar, chairman of the Drafting Committee, presents the final draft of the Indian Constitution to President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad in 1949. PIC COURTESY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Listen to this article
Constitution Day 2024: Here's your go-to guide to learn more about India
x
00:00

Read


India’s Founding Moment: The Constitution of the Most Surprising Democracy: MADHAV Khosla’s work goes beyond the Constitution’s focus on rights, duties, and laws to analyse the document. Through a detailed exploration, the book examines how India’s founding figures cultivated a democratic ethos in a nation grappling with poverty, illiteracy, and social divisions in the aftermath of colonial rule.
Log on to: amazon.in
Cost: Rs 352 onwards


The Constitution of India for Children: This engaging book by Subhadra Sen Gupta takes young readers on a journey through key moments and ideas that shaped India’s Constitution by answering important questions about party symbols and the women in the Constituent Assembly. 
Log on to: amazon.in 
Cost: Rs 299


Listen

The Longest Constitution by Priya Mirza: Hosted by Priya Mirza (inset), this podcast offers insights into the meaning of key constitutional provisions, ideals and laws with respect to landmark cases such as Menaka Gandhi’s passport case and AK Gopalan’s case. 
Log on to: Apple, YouTube and Spotify

Ideas of Our Constitution: In this episode of the weekly The Seen and Unseen podcast, host Amit Varma sits down with author Madhav Khosla. They delve into the key ideas that shaped the Indian Constitution, offering an insightful look at the vision of the country’s founders. 
Log on to: Apple, YouTube and Spotify

Also Read: Composer-flautist Guillaume Barraud dives into his musical journey and Mumbai

Watch

Samvidhaan: This gripping 10-episode series takes viewers on a cinematic journey through the creation of the Indian Constitution. It explores pivotal moments and milestones such as the Cabinet Mission, the Preamble, and the final draft. Through the lens of actors like KK Raina, the series highlights the debates, challenges, and decisions that shaped India’s democratic foundation.
Log on to: YouTube

Sucheta Kripalani in the film series
Sucheta Kripalani in the film series

Women in Constituent Assembly: This series highlights the life and contributions of 15 women who played a vital role in India’s constitutional journey and were part of the Constituent Assembly. Among them are notable figures such as social reformer Dr Durgabai Deshmukh, and Sucheta Kripalani, the first female Chief Minister of an Indian state.
Log on to: YouTube

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar by Jabbar Patel: This biopic of Dr BR Ambedkar portrays the life and struggles of the architect of Indian Constitution. Starring Malayalam actor Mammootty as Dr Ambedkar, the movie traces key moments in his journey, from his education in New York to his fight for social justice and equality. The film is dubbed in nine languages, including Hindi and English. 
Log on to: YouTube

Also Read: This musical theatre performance in Mumbai will explore mallakhamb and kalaripayattu

Constitution Day Quiz: Put your knowledge of the Indian Constitution to test with essential questions and their answers. Discover facts about the document that shapes India’s democracy.
Log on to: YouTube

Shop

Preserve your thoughts: Pen your thoughts in timeless style with this carved wooden diary, featuring the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Crafted in elegant mahogany or golden teak finishes, this customisable notebook lets you carry a piece of history while making it uniquely yours with optional engravings, key rings, or greeting cards. 
Log on to: woodgeekstore.com
Cost: Rs 899 onwards

PICS COURTESY/INSTAGRAM
PICS COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

Postcards that speak Patriotism: Reclaim Constitution brings the spirit of India’s democracy to life with Constitution-inspired merchandise. They offer a set of postcards featuring 22 magnificent artworks drawn from the original handwritten book of The Constitution of India. From lapel pins to Preamble-themed t-shirts, it’s an interesting way to wear your patriotism.
Log on to: postcardrewind.com
Cost: Rs 150 onwards

A constitutional keepsake: Display your patriotism with a framed copy of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. It is printed on handmade paper crafted to resemble the original document. The wall hanging comes with a brass chain on the back for easy use. 
Log on to: indicinspirations.com
Cost: Rs 1,090 onwards

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai guide mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai weekend guide Constitution Day Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK