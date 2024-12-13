Uddhav Thackeray said temples are being vandalised in Bangladesh, where minority Hindus have faced violent attacks in the last few months

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inform Parliament what steps the Indian government is taking to protect Hindus in Bangladesh, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing a news conference in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP, saying its Hindutva is only for votes.

He said temples are being vandalised in Bangladesh, where minority Hindus have faced violent attacks in the last few months, reported PTI.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is safe in India, but what about Hindus in the neighbouring country? Thackeray asked.

"PM Modi should inform Parliament about steps India is taking to protect Hindus in Bangladesh," Uddhav Thackeray said, reported PTI.

Parliament is currently having its winter session.

If the PM stopped the Russia-Ukraine war, he should also stop atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, he maintained.

Uddhav Thackeray meets office bearers, discusses how party lost

Some candidates of Shiv Sena (UBT) who lost in the recent Maharashtra assembly polls pointed fingers at the functioning of EVMs during their interaction with the party head Uddhav Thackeray on November 26. Thackeray took stock of lacklustre performance of his party at a meeting held at his residence in Mumbai.

Some legislators who lost the polls raised doubts about the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), said a former MLA who attended the meeting. Thackeray appealed to the party leaders not to lose hope and work to rebuild the party. A day earlier, Thackeray met with all victorious MLAs of Shiv Sena (UBT), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The Thackeray-led party had won 20 out of 97 seats contested in the elections. The poll verdict saw the Mahayuti coalition, comprising Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, retaining power with a massive mandate, pushing the MVA to margins. The Mahayuti won 230 seats and MVA only 46 in the 288-member House.

Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) emerged as the largest party in the opposition camp by winning 20 seats, followed by Congress which bagged 16 constituencies, while the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) sits at the bottom with a tally of 10 seats.

(With inputs from PTI)