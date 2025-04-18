Sources say Ranbir Kapoor to return to Ramayana’s universe in May for the second instalment; Ashok Vatika sequences with leading lady Sai Pallavi lined up

Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor to start filming for Ramayana: Part Two in May x 00:00

When a magnum opus reaches the finish line, it’s rounded off with a grand celebration. But for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, the end of one passion project marks the beginning of another. Even as Ramayana: Part 1 is almost complete, the director is ready to dive into its sequel. We’ve heard that Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the mythological epic, is set to commence filming for the next chapter in early May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunny Deol and Yash

It turns out extensive look tests were conducted at Film City this week. A source reveals, “Ranbir is shooting Love & War now. From next month, the actor may juggle the two projects for a brief time. Since there is a visible change in his avatar for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, the team held a look test to see how he could fit back into the avatar of Lord Ram. They also went through his costumes. Since the second part has a darker and intense graph, the outfits need to reflect that.”

The unit has begun prepping for the critical sequences set in Ashok Vatika, the lush garden in Lanka where Sita was held captive. Another insider from the production says, “Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, will film the Ashok Vatika portions in this leg. Two songs are also lined up for this stint, and will be wrapped before the monsoons hit the city.” If things go as planned, Ramayana: Part Two will be wrapped up by October.