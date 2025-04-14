Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love story is nothing less than a fairytale. Today, on the couple's third wedding anniversary, it's only right to look back at their beautiful journey together

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Listen to this article From childhood crush to forever love: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s dreamy love story x 00:00

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are arguably one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, and their love story is nothing short of a romantic movie and pure destiny. Today, as the couple celebrates their third wedding anniversary, here’s a look at their beautiful journey together.

ADVERTISEMENT

The childhood crush that became reality

Not many people might know, but Alia had reportedly said that she first had a crush on Ranbir when she was just 11 years old. The actor had revealed that she was auditioning for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black, where the suave star was working as an assistant director, and she fell head over heels for him.

Years later, after Alia had made her Bollywood debut as an actor in 2014, she expressed her desire to marry Ranbir during one of the episodes of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan. Not just that, Ranbir too showed up that year to promote Alia’s film Highway.

The dating rumours

Following that, both Alia and Ranbir were linked to several Bollywood celebs over the years. However, rumours about the two dating each other were also rife back then. When the actors got roped in for filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in 2017, those rumours gained more momentum, and it was finally in 2018 that the duo made heads turn by marking their first appearance as a couple at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

Officially yours

This was followed by several more appearances on many occasions, including family weddings and cozy lunch or dinner parties. When, in September 2018, Ranbir's father, Rishi Kapoor, got admitted to a medical facility in New York, the couple was often snapped visiting him together.

Alia also rang in the 2019 New Year celebrations with Ranbir’s family, and the pictures of their gathering went viral on social media in no time. The entire gang seemed like one big happy family. The same year, while making an appearance at an awards ceremony, Ranbir and Alia openly proclaimed their love for each other.

The wedding day

The Finally, in 2022, the couple decided to take the plunge and get married. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding took place on April 14, 2022, at their Mumbai home, Vastu, in Bandra. Later that year, the couple was blessed with a baby girl, Raha.

The grand proposal

While their wedding was a small event, Ranbir made sure that the proposal wasn't just an “I love you.” On Koffee with Karan 7, Alia revealed how Ranbir had planned to propose to the Raazi actor, which blew her mind, in a place that the star couple had a "strong connection with." Both Ranbir and Alia agreed to just "go with the feeling." "That's exactly what he did. He didn't tell anyone, he just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place because it's a place that we both have a strong connection with, which is Masai Mara. And in the middle of the jungle, it was just amazing," confessed Alia.