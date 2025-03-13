Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spoke in length about protecting their daughter Raha from public glare. They requested the paparazzi to not click her

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor open up on protecting Raha in public: 'It might sound like a privileged problem' x 00:00

On Thursday, actress Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday in advance with the media. She will turn 32 on March 15. Ahead of it, she cut a cake with the media and also interacted with them. Actor Ranbir Kapoor also joined Alia for the celebrations. During the media interaction, the couple shed light on their decision to not expose their daughter's face in public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on protecting their daughter

During the interaction, Alia and Ranbir urged the paparazzi to avoid clicking pictures of their daughter. The actress also stressed if she gets captured, requested the paps to post it with a heart emoji covering her face. Alia clarified that while the couple doesn’t plan on going the legal route, they will have no choice should people not comply with their request. She said, “We don’t want to push any sort of action, but we’ll be left with no choice if people don’t listen. Wait for Raha to cross or cover her face while clicking pictures.” According to NDTV, she also reportedly explained, “My worst nightmare is someone breaking in and taking Raha away.”

Ranbir said that they consider the paparazzi like family and would hope they understand their request and consider it. He added, “It might sound like a privileged problem. But as parents, we are trying to do as much as we can to protect our child. Anybody with a camera phone can post it, it’s not in our control. But we are just asking for help.” He also spoke of how Alia was once clicked at their home, which was a breach of privacy, saying, “We understand there’s curiosity, but there’s a line you cannot cross.”

When Ranbir said that they can click their daughter on special occasions like Christmas dinners but Alia stopped him and said no to that suggestion. The couple also reminded everyone that the Child Privacy Law and Data Protection Law prevent the use of minors’ pictures without parental consent.

Alia Bhatt removes pictures showing Raha’s face

Recently, in the wake of attack on Saif Ali Khan at his residence, Alia Bhatt removed all pictures showing her and Ranbir's daughter's face. Even the pictures from their Jamnagar trip and their Paris vacation have been removed from social media. It's not like we couldn't spot Raha—Alia's New Year's Day photo album is still on her social media, but those pictures don't show her face.