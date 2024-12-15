Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said though the opposition's strength in the assembly may be less, it will, with its full force, take on the government on various issues, including those pertaining to farmers

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will boycott the tea party hosted by the Maharashtra government on the eve of the state legislature's winter session, set to take place on Sunday, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Ambadas Danve said, according to news agency PTI.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Danve stated that despite the opposition's reduced strength in the assembly, it would, with full force, confront the government on various issues, including those related to farmers. He also criticised the short duration of the six-day winter session of the Maharashtra legislature and called for an extension of the proceedings, stated PTI.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar echoed this demand, urging for the session to be prolonged, PTI reported.

Devendra Fadnavis had taken the oath as Maharashtra chief minister, with Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP head Ajit Pawar sworn in as his deputies at a grand ceremony in Mumbai on December 5. In the November 20 assembly elections, the Mahayuti coalition registered a landslide victory, securing 230 out of 288 seats in the state. Fadnavis's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57 and NCP 41 seats. MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), performed poorly, winning just 46 seats.

The cabinet expansion of the BJP-led Maharashtra government is scheduled for Sunday.

Ahead of the state cabinet expansion, Fadnavis paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar in Nagpur, news agency ANI reported. He also held a roadshow in the city, his first since the Mahayuti's resounding victory. Fadnavis was accompanied by his wife Amruta and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. During the roadshow, Amruta expressed her joy and said, "It feels extremely delightful to see the love of the people. The responsibility has increased and we have to shoulder it."

Pawar also arrived in Nagpur ahead of the first cabinet meeting and expansion of the state government, reported ANI.

Shiv Sena Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Bharatshet Gogawale announced that the oath-taking ceremony would take place at 4 pm. He confirmed that 12 MLAs from his party, including himself, would take the oath as ministers, with seven of them being new faces, ANI reported.

