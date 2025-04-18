Breaking News
He’s taken our break-up badly!

Updated on: 18 April,2025 06:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Why not tell her about it, give her a chance to respond and, if she doesn't reciprocate, use that information to decide if this has a future

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My boyfriend and I broke up a few weeks ago and we have not spoken since. We were very close and dated for almost two years, until he decided to move to another city, and I realised I couldn’t continue this as a long-distance relationship. It felt like an amicable end, and I was okay with it because it was my decision. I also didn’t push him to say anything after we broke up, because I wanted to give him time to get over it. I always assumed we would still be friends but, a few days ago, he messaged on WhatsApp to say that he wanted to cut all ties with me. He also asked me for all the gifts he had given me, saying he didn’t want me to keep them. I couldn’t understand why he was being so petty, but I told him I would return everything. I have been upset since then because his actions make me feel as if I did something awful or wrong. Should I apologise to him?
The end of a relationship can be difficult for anyone, and what your ex is doing is trying to process grief or anger. Petty reactions are not unexpected because handling a break-up requires maturity that not everyone possesses. It’s possible that he will change his mind about staying in touch when he has managed to control his emotions but, until then, the best thing for you to do is hand over everything and close this chapter. The sooner you put it behind you, the better it will be for you both. It is hurtful, of course, but your apology doesn’t change anything given that you both know why your relationship ended.


How do I get over a crush on someone? I have had feelings for this girl for years and it doesn’t seem to go away.
Why not tell her about it, give her a chance to respond and, if she doesn’t reciprocate, use that information to decide if this has a future?


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


