Snake found in Jan Shatabdi Express in Madhya Pradesh; Railways starts probe

Snake found in Jan Shatabdi Express in Madhya Pradesh; Railways starts probe

Updated on: 21 November,2024 11:47 AM IST  |  Jabalpur
PTI |

The snake was found in the Jan Shatabdi Express two days back and the matter is being robed, West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Harshit Shrivastava told PTI

Representational Image

A snake was found slithering around in the Jan Shatabdi Express train, which runs between Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati station and Jabalpur, prompting the Railways to launch a probe, an official said on Wednesday.


The snake was found in the Jan Shatabdi Express two days back and the matter is being robed, West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Harshit Shrivastava told PTI.


The Railway Protection Force is investigating the matter from various angles, including possible involvement of an outsider in releasing the snake inside the train, he said.


Shrivastava said the entire area where the train is cleaned has been sanitized and persons working there have been put on alert. Recently, snakes were found in Mumbai CSMT-Jabalpur Garibrath Express and Jaipur-Jabalpur Dayodaya Express.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

