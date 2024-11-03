The recent discovery of two rare snake species in Dudhwa National Park, including the Painted Keelback and a brown morph vine snake, underscores the region's rich biodiversity, exciting conservationists and researchers.

Painted Keelback spotted after 117 years in Dudhwa. First sighting of brown morph vine snake recorded in park. Discoveries underscore Dudhwa’s role as a biodiversity hotspot.

The recent discovery of two rare snake species in Dudhwa National Park (DNP) has delighted conservationists and researchers, highlighting the park’s diverse and ecologically significant wildlife. The Painted Keelback (Xenochrophis cerasogaster) and a brown vine snake (Ahaetulla prasina) were recorded within the park’s dense forest ecosystem, each carrying unique scientific importance, according to officials and wildlife experts.



The Painted Keelback, previously documented over a century ago, was last observed in Uttar Pradesh in 1907 near Faizabad, making this sighting remarkable. Biologists Vipin Kapoor Sainy and Apoorv Gupta encountered the rare snake by Nakauva nullah in Dudhwa. Although the snake was found deceased, likely due to an accidental trampling by wild elephants, the discovery was still hailed as an exceptional addition to the park’s biodiversity records. “The recovery of this snake in Dudhwa after a gap of 117 years was truly extraordinary,” Sainy commented, reflecting on the significance of finding this non-venomous snake after such a prolonged absence from the region.



In another exciting encounter several months prior, Sainy also observed a brown vine snake, a mildly venomous species with a distinctive brown morph not previously recorded in the park. During his fieldwork at the Bankey Tal in the Sonaripur range, while collecting swamp deer pellet samples, Sainy noticed a slender brown snake moving gracefully through nearby shrubs. “I photographed the snake, took it into my lap for closer observation, and later released it after completing the documentation,” he explained. His findings were later confirmed by WWF-India expert Rohit Ravi, who verified the snake as the brown morph of ‘Ahaetulla prasina,’ marking its first official record in Dudhwa.



These discoveries have garnered praise from park officials and conservationists, emphasising the ecological value of Dudhwa’s varied landscape. “With a terrain hosting some of the most unique and lesser-known species, Dudhwa continues to affirm its position as a hotspot for new wildlife records, underscoring its ecological significance,” said Lalit Kumar Verma, Field Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR). Verma further highlighted the role of Ahaetulla prasina, calling it a "crucial component in the preservation of forest biodiversity," as it aids in maintaining the balance of the ecosystem.



Echoing this sentiment, Deputy Director Dr Rengaraju T underscored the richness of reptilian and amphibian diversity within Dudhwa. “The Painted Keelback’s rediscovery exemplifies how Dudhwa continuously reveals its hidden wonders and rich biodiversity,” Dr Rengaraju remarked, noting that each new species discovered offers valuable insight into the complex web of life within the park. He emphasised that such discoveries not only expand scientific knowledge but also stress the importance of conservation efforts in maintaining the park's unique ecosystem.



According to PTI, these rare sightings are expected to encourage continued research and support conservation initiatives that protect the natural treasures of Dudhwa. As home to various species often overlooked, the park remains a testament to the extraordinary biodiversity of India, reminding researchers and visitors alike of its profound ecological significance.

