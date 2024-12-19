Breaking News
NIA books two key aides of Khalistani terrorist Landa

NIA books two key aides of Khalistani terrorist Landa

Updated on: 19 December,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

They were identified by NIA as members of a terror gang formed by foreign-based Khalistani terrorist Landa

NIA. Representation/File pic

The NIA has charge sheeted two key aides of designated terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa of the banned Babbar Khalsa International outfit in a Punjab terror conspiracy case, according to the probe agency on Wednesday.


They were identified by NIA as members of a terror gang formed by foreign-based Khalistani terrorist Landa. A probe by the NIA found Jaspreet to be an important on-ground operative of Landa and his associate Pattu Khaira, while Baljeet was involved in supplying weapons to members of the Landa gang and other gangsters.


