Mumbai: Two arrested in Malad with 10 kg of ganja

Mumbai: Two arrested in Malad with 10 kg of ganja

Updated on: 22 December,2024 07:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The accused were booked under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and produced before a local court in Mumbai on Saturday

According to sources, acting on a tip-off, the Malvani Police apprehended the duo near Jurassic Park, close to Gaavdevi Mandir Road Tabela in Malad, in the early hours of Saturday. Pic/Samiullah Khan

The Malvani Police in Mumbai have arrested two people for allegedly possessing 10 kg of ganja. The accused have been identified as Anil Kumar Harichandra Singh, 25, and 24-year-old Ankit Nemchandra Jaiswal, both residents of Palghar, near Mumbai.


According to sources, acting on a tip-off, the Malvani Police apprehended Singh and Jaiswal near Jurassic Park, close to Gaavdevi Mandir Road Tabela in Malad, in the early hours of Saturday. During the search, 10 kg of ganja, worth approximately Rs 3.5 lakh, was recovered from them, the police said.


The operation was carried out by Detection Staff Officer Sub-Inspector Amar Shinde and his team under the guidance of Senior Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar.


The accused were booked under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and produced before a local court in Mumbai on Saturday.

The police are now investigating to determine to whom the accused intended to sell such a large quantity of ganja.

