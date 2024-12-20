Mumbai: Youth kidnapped over mobile phone dispute in Malad's Malvani; four arrested

A woman from Malvani, Malad, has reported the kidnapping of her nephew, Amanullah Ansari, on Tuesday evening

An incident involving the kidnapping of a youth over a mobile phone dispute has been reported in the Malvani area. The Malvani police have arrested four individuals in connection with the case.

A woman from Malvani, Malad, has reported the kidnapping of her nephew, Amanullah Ansari, on Tuesday evening. According to her complaint, four men forcibly abducted Amanullah into a tempo and demanded a ransom of Rs 33,000 from his family for his release. Disturbed by the nature of the ransom demand, the woman promptly approached the Malvani police station for assistance.

The police registered a case based on her complaint.

A team led by Sub-Inspector Amit Dhumal, Amol Yanare, and Amar Shinde under Senior Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of Malvani police station launched the investigation. During the process, the police detained and arrested Abhishek Singh, Ajay Pandey, Pradeep Singh, and Anwar Khan from the Ram Mandir area Goregaon. Amanullah was rescued from their custody.

It was later revealed that Amanullah had a minor argument with the four individuals over the purchase of a mobile phone.

It has been alleged that Amanullah had taken cash from the accused but failed to provide them with the mobile phone they were expecting. On the evening of the incident, the accused confronted Amanullah, demanding their money back. The argument escalated, leading to Amanullah being physically assaulted, forcibly taken into a tempo, and kidnapped. He was subsequently transported to Goregaon.

The accused also contacted Amanullah's aunt, demanding cash as ransom. They threatened to kill him if the money was not paid.

"We traced their mobile location and apprehended the four accused, rescuing Amanullah safely," said an officer from the Malvani police station.

"The accused were produced before the court on Wednesday, and all were remanded in police custody," he added.