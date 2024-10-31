Breaking News
Mumbai: 2 held for kidnapping, demanding Rs 30 lakh ransom

Updated on: 01 November,2024 08:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Man was kidnapped because accused wanted money back

Mumbai: 2 held for kidnapping, demanding Rs 30 lakh ransom

The accused were sent to police custody. Representation pic

The LT Marg police have arrested two individuals in connection with an abduction case and allegedly demanding a ransom of Rs 30 lakh from the victim. According to the police, Yakin Ali Saver Ali, 37, a resident of the Pydhonie area, was abducted on October 27, and his wife received a ransom call from the accused.


She approached the police on the same day, following which a rescue operation was launched and two accused were arrested. According to the police, the group took him to a shop in Kurla and allegedly beat him up. The police have identified the accused as Parvez Khan, Saud Qureshi, Salim Qureshi, and Sadik Siddhique. While Saud, 46, and Salim, 43, have been arrested, Parvez and Sadik are at large.


Ali was allegedly kidnapped because the accused wanted their money back. “The victim had opened an account under the name of one of the accused without his consent and the latter suffered a loss… We suspect that the accused wanted to seek revenge and thus took such extreme steps,” said a police officer.


The arrested accused were brought to the Esplanade court, which granted them police custody for five days. The police have filed a first information report on the complaint of the wife and have booked the accused under Section 140 (kidnapping), Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 3 (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

