Mumbai Police nab kidnappers, rescue gold merchant in record time

The officers managed to trace the victim and arrest all four suspects

In a joint operation by the L.T. Marg Police Station and Shivaji Park Police Station, a gold merchant was rescued within two hours of being kidnapped on Saturday evening. Police sources told Mid-Day that the gold merchant was abducted by four individuals who intended to take him out of Mumbai to kill him. The officers managed to trace the victim and arrest all four suspects.

The victim, a gold merchant and resident of Mumbai, was kidnapped by Mandar Babu Shetty (38 years old), Keshav Ganesh Mahadik (27 years old), Afzal Akhtar Sayyed (35 years old), and Mohammad Mukhtar Dada Hazrat Sheikh (30 years old).

The incident occurred on Saturday evening around 6:55 pm between Adarsh Hotel and Kakad Market on Kalbadevi Road.

According to the police official, on July 7 at 6:55 pm, Senior Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Wagh of LT Marg police station received a direct message on his mobile from the CRO through the main control room. The message indicated that four individuals were abducting a person from Kalbadevi in a Brezza car with registration number MH-04-BL-0452. The caller's mobile number was also provided. Upon receiving this information, the senior police inspector immediately instructed the crime detection team, led by Police Sub-Inspectors Shivaji Patil and Prashant Kamble, to initiate action.

Under the guidance of DCP Deputy (Zone-2), Dr. Mohit Kumar Garg, and ACP Paydhuni Division, Mrs. Jyotsna Rasm, a team was formed comprising Senior PI Dnyaneshwar Wagh, Police Inspector (Crime) Balkrishna Ghadigaonkar, PSI Shivaji Patil, PSI Prashant Kamble, and constables Parulekar, Raut, Satpute, Salunkhe, and Shinde to apprehend the accused.

A police officer stated, "The car owner's information was retrieved using the car's registration number, which revealed it belonged to the ISKCON temple in Juhu and was used by Mr. Panchal, an ISKCON servant. Contact was established with Panchal, who was in Hyderabad. Upon inquiry about the GPRS access of the car, it was found that Mr. Sandesh Bhandari, another ISKCON servant, had access to it. Bhandari was contacted, briefed about the situation, and requested to provide continuous GPRS location updates. The car's location was traced to Kambala Hill."

"As the car was expected to head towards Worli-Bandra, Senior PI Wagh of LT Marg Police Station promptly contacted Senior PI Ravindra Katkar of Worli Police Station, Sambhaji Murkute of Shivaji Park Police Station, and Sanjay Marathe of Bandra Police Station. He briefed them about the crime and provided the available GPRS location of the car, requesting their teams to be dispatched along the potential route. Continuous contact was maintained throughout," the officer said.

Following this, the crime detection team from Shivaji Park Police Station intercepted the car on Veer Savarkar Road, along with the kidnapped individual and the four accused. They were subsequently handed over to the LT Marg Police Station team.

Based on the complaint from the victim Jayesh Gupta, the aforementioned crime was registered, and the accused were subsequently arrested.