Mumbai: Year-old girl abducted from Churchgate footpath

The Marine Drive police station on Friday registered a kidnapping case after a one-year-old girl was reportedly abducted from the south Mumbai area. The child was allegedly kidnapped from behind Eros Cinema, near Churchgate railway station. The incident took place on the night of September 11, said police.

“The family was sleeping on the streets behind the cinema when an unknown woman abducted the child. Both the woman and child were spotted at the railway station. We are actively investigating the case,” a police officer said. The police said a first information report (FIR) was filed based on the complaint filed by the parents of the child.

The police said they are scrutinising the CCTV footage from Churchgate railway station. The police suspect that the alleged kidnapper, a woman, who is visible in the footage, could have gone to Delhi with the child. “We have registered an FIR and are examining CCTV footage, using other technical methods to trace the suspect,” said an investigating officer, adding that a case has been filed under Section 137 (Kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The officer from Marine Drive police station said that a team has been dispatched to Delhi in connection with the investigation, assuring that an arrest will soon be made. “We are hopeful of locating the girl and apprehending the suspect. A team has already been sent to Delhi,” the officer said.

The parents of the child and others have made posters and banners, sharing them on social media to raise awareness about the abduction. The police suspect the accused woman is known to the victim’s family. “We are looking into her motive,” the officer added.