Mother Teressa Junior College in Malwani

Parents of students from a school at Malwani in Malad have raised concerns after receiving fraudulent calls from unknown individuals. The callers, posing as crime branch officers or kidnappers, falsely claimed that their children had been arrested or kidnapped and demanded ransom.

According to sources, four students from Mother Teressa High School and Junior College in Malwani reported that their parents received calls from cyber fraudsters in the past couple of weeks. The callers alleged that the children had been involved in crimes, including rape, and had been arrested or kidnapped.

The calls left many parents shocked, with some so frightened that they disconnected immediately and rushed to the school to check on their children. In one instance, the fraudsters allowed a parent to speak with someone impersonating their child. The parent, emotionally distressed, was convinced to transfer money to the caller. Unable to arrange the required amount immediately, the parent borrowed funds from a friend and sent the money via Google Pay.

Principal showing awareness message sent to parents

School’s response

After the incidents were reported, the school promptly sent a message to all students and their families, warning them about the fraudulent calls. The message urged parents not to entertain such calls and to report them to the police immediately.

Victim accounts

First Victim: On December 5, Shafique Ansari, a 52-year-old auto driver, received a WhatsApp call while he was dropping a passenger. The caller, posing as a crime branch officer, informed him that his youngest son, Zaid, a Class 9 student at Mother Teressa High School, had been arrested in a rape case.

Ansari shared, “The caller confirmed my son’s name and school before claiming he had been arrested. He then made me talk to someone pretending to be my son. The voice said, ‘Abbu, mujhe bacha lo, ye log mujhe bohot maar rahe hain’ (Father, save me, they are assaulting me badly).” The caller demanded R20,000 for Zaid’s release. Despite a passenger advising him not to send money, Ansari, panicked, borrowed the amount from a friend and transferred it via Google Pay. He later called his wife, who went to the school and discovered that Zaid was safe.

The school children playing in Mother Teressa High School and Junior College



Second Victim: On the same day, December 5, Kamrunnisa, the mother of Ayesha Shaikh, a Class 12 student at Mother Teressa Junior College, received a call claiming her daughter had been kidnapped.

“I was terrified,” she said. “The caller’s voice wasn’t clear, so I disconnected and rushed to the school, where I found my daughter safe in class. I turned off my phone to avoid further distress.”

Third Victim: On December 3, the mother of Arsalan Siddiqui, another Class 12 student, received a call from a fraudster claiming to be a crime branch officer. The caller alleged that Arsalan and four friends had been arrested on rape charges but said the case had not been officially registered. The caller demanded R50,000 via Google Pay for Arsalan's release.

The fraudster had detailed knowledge of Arsalan, his school, and his friends, making the call seem genuine. However, Arsalan’s mother confirmed her son’s safety after reaching the school.

Fourth Victim: The family of Misbah, another Class 12 student, received a similar call. The fraudster claimed Misbah and other girls had been arrested in a kidnapping case. Misbah’s father offered to pay in person at the Malwani police station but decided to check the school first. He found his daughter safe and reported the incident to the police.

Misbah’s father suggested that the school provide a dedicated emergency contact number for parents. The school has since implemented this measure to prevent further panic.

School’s statement

Dr Riyaz A Khan, chairman and principal of Mother Teressa High School and Junior College, said, “We have circulated an awareness message to all parents, informing them about fraudulent calls claiming their child has been arrested. These are cybercrime scams designed to extort money. Scammers may even use recordings of children’s voices to make their claims appear legitimate.”

He urged parents to remain vigilant and to contact the school or police if they receive such calls.

