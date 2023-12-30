Mumbai: Sibling slaughter marks black Friday

Man murdered his wife who had recently became a mother and brutally attacked his diabetic elder brother; at Malwani, man bleeds to death after being injured by his younger brother during an drunk altercation

Murder suspect Drayson D’Sa; Drayson’s elder brother Damien D’Sa, injured; wife Chitra D’Sa, killed

A chilling crime transpired in Malad West, where a 40-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and brutally attacked his elder brother. Following the violent actions, the assailant fled the scene, leaving his one-and-a-half-month-old daughter behind, locking the door of their bungalow on

Friday afternoon.

The incident unfolded on the ground floor of Marcus House, plot number 15, Evershine Nagar. Notably, this is the same bungalow where the family of former MLA Chandrakant Gosaliya resides on the first floor. Gosaliya and his family learned about the incident when the police arrived and broke open the door.

The victim, identified as Chitra D’Sa, 35, was discovered in a pool of blood in the bungalow’s hall, with multiple injuries on her body. Police also found a severely injured Damien D’Sa, 45, lying on the bed. He had wounds on the head and other parts of the body. Damien was rushed to Oscar Hospital in Goregaon for treatment.

The scene of crime, Marcus House, at Evershine Nagar in Malad West

The crime came to light when the maid Asha arrived at noon and was surprised to get no response after knocking on the door. She alerted Damien’s wife Bindu whose workplace is about a kilometre away and would daily come to attend to her husband—who is highly diabetic and also undergoes dialysis—during her lunch break. When Bindu arrived, she noticed bloodstains outside the locked door. She alerted the neighbours who informed the police.

Upon learning about the incident, senior police officials, including Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal, Assistant Commissioner of Police Renuka Bagde and the senior police inspector of Bangur Nagar police arrived at the scene. The police conducted the panchanama and the body was sent for autopsy to the local government hospital.

During the investigation, it surfaced that the crime was committed by Drayson D’Sa, the husband of Chitra D’Sa and younger brother of Damien. Drayson managed to escape the house after disabling the CCTV camera.

The house search revealed broken glass utensils and pots, indicating a violent confrontation. No knife was found, leading officials from Bangur Nagar police station to suspect that the assailant used glass pots as weapons.

Chitra, the deceased, was Drayson’s second wife, married a couple of years ago and they had a one-and-a-half-month-old daughter. Originally from Pune, Chitra worked in a call centre and lived with Drayson.

Drayson is currently absconding and multiple teams are actively searching for him. The motive behind the murder remains unclear. Drayson was involved in the second-hand car business and recently ventured into the car accessories business. The process of registering a murder case is underway, according to an officer from the Bangur Nagar police station.

Second case

In another murder case in the Malwani Church area, the Malwani police arrested a man for murdering his elder brother after a fight in the early hours of Friday.

At 5 am, the Malwani police received a call from the Sai Darshan society in Malwani, Malad West, reporting that 43-year-old Joy John Paul was found dead on his bed.

The 80-year-old father of the deceased, who is bed-ridden, was present in the flat. The police discovered the body of Joy on the bed that was stained with blood.

The police registered a murder case as they found a blood-stained rock in the society compound. The investigation revealed that the third member of the Paul household, Jose, 38, was missing. Neighbours informed the police about frequent fights between the brothers.

The police learned that at 3 am on Friday, the brothers had a violent fight, during which Jose struck Joy on the head with a rock. The two were then seen by the watchman stagger towards their house, where they went to sleep. The police have reasons to believe that two brothers were drunk and neither realised the severity of the injury.

“We registered a case of murder against Jose. At 4 pm on Friday, Jose was located in the locality where he was hiding,” said a police officer from Malwani

police station. Jose has been arrested under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with murder, and the police are investigating the reason behind

the altercation between the two brothers.

45 days

Age of the baby that survived the tragedy at Marcus House