Pani Puri seller from Bandra held with mephedrone worth Rs 8 lakh in Mumbai's Malwani

Updated on: 21 October,2024 07:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Around 101 gm of mephedrone was recovered from the 21-year-old suspect, an official said

The Mumbai Police have arrested a Pani Puri seller from Bandra for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 8 lakh in Malwani area of suburban Mumbai, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.


The accused, a street food vendor, was identified as Kaif Takku Khan, 21, a resident of Bandra. He was apprehended when he came to deliver the contraband in the Malwani area on Sunday, the official said.


According to the PTI, around 101 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 8 lakhs was recovered from Khan, who sold 'pani puri' in the Lal Matti locality of Bandra, he said.


The accused does not have a criminal background, and it is yet to be ascertained to whom he was delivering the drugs, the official said, as per the PTI.

In a similar case, the Bandra police arrested one Sonu Nanakchand Hadole, a resident of Nalasopara, with mephedrone worth Rs 11 lakh, another official said.

The accused informed that he had taken 41 gm of mephedrone from his wife and other family members, he said, reported the PTI.

The accused in both cases have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

Drugs valued at Rs 6.40 crore seized in Assam, Arunachal; 3 held

Meanwhile, in an another incident Heroin, smuggled from Myanmar, worth over Rs 6.40 crore was seized and three persons were arrested in two separate operations by the police personnel in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, officials said, reported the IANS.

The police officials said that 691 gm of heroin worth over Rs 5.50 crore was seized and two drug peddlers identified as Sandeep Singh and Manoj Deka were arrested in Guwahati city, according to the IANS.

Acting on secret information, police personnel conducted an operation near Chandmari flyover and apprehended the two drug peddlers travelling on a bike.

The heroin, weighing 691 gm hidden in ten soap boxes, was recovered from the duo after a thorough search.

Police officials said that the drugs, the value of which was estimated to be over Rs 5.50 crore, might have been smuggled from Myanmar through Mizoram or Manipur.

The officials said that after a preliminary interrogation of the two drug peddlers, necessary legal formalities would be done.

(with PTI and IANS inputs)

