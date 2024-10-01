An FIR was registered against the conman on September 7, by a 24-year-old victim who resides in the Chikuwadi Malvani area.

Akash Brijesh Singh, the accused/ Sourced Photo

Malvani police have recovered 26 of the 28 vehicles that were illegally sold by a 21-year-old man who had promised regular rent to the owners under the pretext of deploying their cars, bikes and transport vehicles in film shoots. The arrested accused identified as Akash Brijesh Singh, 21, didn’t even pay the promised rent to 28 vehicle owners. The cars allegedly sold by Singh include Mahindra XUV, Honda Accord, Wagon R, Ertiga, Honda City and Ford Corolla while the bikes include KTM and Yamaha R1.

According to police sources, an FIR was registered against Singh on September 7, by a 24-year-old victim who resides in the Chikuwadi Malvani area. According to the FIR, Singh met the victim in August and inquired about renting cars, bikes, and other transport vehicles for film shooting. The victim discussed the rental opportunity with acquaintances and four people agreed to rent out their bikes and cars. Singh took possession of their vehicles but neither paid the promised monthly rent nor returned the vehicles. When the owners repeatedly demanded payment, Singh avoided their calls, eventually switching off his phone.

Cars and bikes allegedly sold by Akash Singh were recovered by the Malvani police/ Sourced Photo

After realizing they had been cheated, one of the victims filed a case at Malvani police station. Under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police Anand Bhoite and senior police inspector Chimaji Adhav and police sub-inspector Amol Yanare along with his detection launched an investigation and took Singh into custody a few days after the FIR was lodged. During interrogation, it was revealed that Singh had similarly defrauded many others. Singh had sold the vehicles he took under the pretext of using them for film shoots.

Singh had allegedly sold the vehicles in Solapur, Gujarat, Goa and other states across the country during the investigation, the police seized 26 stolen vehicles, while the search for the remaining two vehicles is still underway, said an officer from Malvani police station.

“Singh not only duped the vehicle owners but also the buyers. He told the buyer that the vehicle owner was abroad and the papers would be transferred after he returned. He would then flee with the money,” said a police officer from Malvani police station.

Singh who hails from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh had been living with his parents in a rented house in a posh building in the Malvani Jan Kalyan Nagar area for the last two years. When people started regularly visiting his house and complaining to his family, he got upset and left the house and went to his village. We informed his parents about Singh’s arrest and their involvement is also under investigation, said a police officer.